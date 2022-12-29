Orange wrestling takes 4th in holiday classic

Competing in the Mechanicsville Holiday Classic, Orange County finished the weekend fourth in the overall team standings with three individual champions on the squad.

Wrestling in the 106-pound division, Waylon Rogers (14-0) captured first place while scoring 30 team points.

In round number one, Rogers won by fall over Ines Hon Delcourt from Mechanicsville, moving him to the quarterfinals where he defeated Brodie Gibbs from Atlee High School. A semifinal win over Jamestown’s Max Croyle (12-2) pushed Rogers into the first-place match, where he handled Ryan O’Keefe of Patrick Henry Ashland with a victory by fall, 14-1.

Continued success awaited Justin Jones as he tallied 31 team points in winning the 113-pound class for the Hornets.

Receiving a bye in the opening round, Jones (14-0) defeated Kaitlyn Klock from Caroline High School by fall in the second round before moving on to win by technical fall over Douglas S. Freeman’s Ben Fendley. In the semifinals, Jones headed to the championship match by downing Tomari Johnson from Phoebus by fall while defeating Eric Ludwig from Atlee High School by technical fall.

Manley Nalls placed third while also competing in the 113-pound division, winning his first and second round matches with defeats of Natalia Sanchez (Powhatan) and Davin Jacobsen (Jamestown), respectively. In the quarterfinal match, Nalls won by major decision over Blake Deschamps from Patrick Henry Ashland but fell by decision to Eric Ludwig (Atlee) in the semifinals. In the third-place match, Jones defeated by decision for a second time, Patrick Henry (Ashland) Deschamps.

Keanu Hix finished in eighth place while scoring eight team points for Orange County.

A fourth-place finish in the 126-pound weight class from Aidan Sliger scored 19 team points for the Hornets.

Sliger received a bye in round one as he won by fall over Cole Ryde (Warhill) in round two. A quarterfinal defeat by major decision over Aidan Salmon from New Kent gave Sliger a semifinal match against Mason Santini (Mechanicsville) where he lost by decision. Sliger fell by decision in the third-place contest to Jadyn Avila of Hanover High School.

Gavin Meredith had five team points for Orange County in the 138-pound division.

Kaleb Faust received a first-round bye and won by fall over Taylor Allen (Caroline) in the second round. Faust scored six team points for Orange.

Securing first place in the 175-pound division, Solo Mthethwa won by fall over Cooper Speidell (Douglas S. Freeman) in round one of the championships and also by fall in defeating Asadbek Komiljonov of Deep Run High School in the quarterfinals. Mthethwa vanquished Zach Tyler (Hanover) by fall, moving to the first-place match where he overwhelmed King William wrestler Trevor Black by a 15-1 score, also defeating his opponent by fall and garnering the Hornets 30 team points.

In the heavyweight classes, Dominic W. Turner took fourth place in the 190-pound division with decisions by fall in the championships first round by defeating Josiah Farrell (Warhill) and Caroline County’s David McCarthy in the quarterfinal match. Turner lost by fall to Ronaldo Linares (Hermitage) in the third-place match but secured 18 team points for Orange County.

Scoring 18 team points for the Hornets and seizing third place in the 215-pound weight class, Braiden Swift took round one in the championships with a win by fall over Thomas Dale’s Cole Leinberger and a quarterfinal victory over Jason Cooper of Patrick Henry (Ashland). Losing by fall in the semifinals, Swift overcame Cooper once more in the third-place match.

Orange will compete in a tournament at Hanover High School on Friday, December 30 in a scheduled 9:30 a.m. start while also participating at Mills E. Godwin High School in a girl’s tournament which is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m.