Claiming the overall first place team title (240.5 points) in a field of 12 competing squads by withstanding a challenge from Salem High School, the Orange County Fighting Hornets secured back-to-back Region 4D Championships while sending 11 wrestlers, including three Region winners, to the VHSL State Championships. The championships will be held Feb. 17 and 18 at the Virginia Beach Sports Center in Virginia Beach.

At the region championships, Waylon Rogers received a bye through to the quarterfinal round of the 106-pound weight class before downing John Brunner (Amherst County) in the semifinals to set up a first-place match with Lucas Phelps of Louisa. Rogers defeated Phelps (Fall 2:28) to claim the Hornets' first regional winner and earn a trip to the state championships.

In the 113-pound division, Orange’s Justin Jones also moved through to the quarterfinals on a bye. Jones conquered Blacksburg High School’s Grady Spradlin in the semifinals, then made short work of Xavier Ramsey (Pulaski County) to claim his first-place region title.

Manley Nails took second place in the 120-pound class as Aidan Sliger had a third-place finish in the 126-pound division. Sophie Slaughter would finish fourth in the 132-pound weight class as did Gavin Meredith in the 138-pound division.

Meanwhile, Kaleb Faust earned a fifth-place finish in the 144-pound class while Kaden Burke claimed second in the 150-pound division. Stella Steigler took sixth place in the 157-pound division and Samuel Sciabbarrasi secured fourth for the 165-pound weight class.

Locking down the Hornets' third region title winner, Solo Mthethwa received a first-round bye, then overcame Javion Stockwell from E.C. Glass in the quarterfinals while controlling Lawton Rowan (Louisa County) in the semifinals before moving on to the championship match where he triumphed over Jefferson Forest’s Ethan Boone (Fall 4:55) in the 175-pound weight division.

Dominic W. Turner would take third-place for his 190-pound class while teammate Braiden Swift collected fourth place in the heavyweight 215-pound class.

Swimming

At the 4D Region Swim Championships, Orange County competed, along with nine other schools, in 24 events over the course of three days between Feb. 6 and 8.

Overall team rankings had Western Albemarle High School claiming top honors in both the boys (539 points) and the girls (478) competitions while the Lady Hornets finished in sixth place with an overall score of 139 as the Orange County boys placed ninth with 38 points.

The Hornets will send Charlotte Samuels to the state championships. She placed second in both the 200 IM (2:15:76) and the 100 freestyle (55:03). Also representing Orange County will be the girls 200 freestyle relay team of Maria Paschina, Kate Slagle, Regan Morris and Samuels, which finished in third place at the regionals.

The Region 4 State Swim & Dive Championships will take place Saturday, February 18 at the SWIMRVA pool, Collegiate Aquatics Center in Richmond, VA.