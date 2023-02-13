The overtime period has not been Orange County’s friend this year as the Hornets dropped their third extra session in as many attempts this season in losing to the visiting Charlottesville Black Knights 70-64 last week on Monday evening.

A couple of lead changes in the first period had Charlottesville (11-9/8-5) take a 19-12 first period lead as senior forward Keyshawn Hill powered the Black Knights by tallying 14 of his team’s first 17 points.

“Hill hurt us early in the game," said Orange County Head Coach Adam Utz, though "it did help us when he got in a little bit of foul trouble and he had to be a little more timid on the offensive end.”

Striving to keep pace, the Hornets were hampered by inconsistency throughout the first half as they shot a mere 36% (8 for 22) from the field despite forcing Charlottesville into twice as many turnovers (13-6).

Orange closed the gap to 28-19 on Brody Foran’s triple with just over five minutes (5:05) left before halftime, and then to 35-22 on Darius Holmes' trey from the left corner at the 2:20 mark. But steadiness became problematic for Orange as the Black Knights concluded the half on an 11-3 run to move in front 39-22 at the break.

Beginning to show signs of regularity in its offensive possessions and a stability on defense, Orange played even with the Black Knights as Holmes hit a soft floater from the lane with 45 seconds left in the period. A desperation toss from the right corner by Charlottesville’s Marjaylen Jackson found its mark with 28 ticks on the clock, pushing the lead to 31-19.

Building a seemingly secure 21-point margin at the beginning of the fourth period after Luke Matic knocked down both of his foul shots for a 52-31 score with 7:40 remaining in the contest, Charlottesville rightfully appeared confident in its ability to hold onto its wide lead for a road victory. The Hornets had a different approach to the situation.

An inspired 19-1 run brought Orange to the brink of an unlikely comeback as the home team closed to within three points with 2:43 remaining in regulation.

It was a meek start as Chase Rollins and Seneca Hill both sank a single free throw apiece in their respective attempts, but a quick turnaround as Johan Solleveld popped a trey from the left corner then followed up with a putback underneath the basket as Orange closed to 52-38 at the 6:15 mark.

Tallying six of the squad's next nine points, Rollins had the Hornets within a handshake of Charlottesville with just over four minutes (4:02) left in the contest at 52-47. Sandwiched between his teammates' outburst, Keondre Hudgens completed a traditional three-point play as he scored a layup and successful free throw.

Finishing their surge, Foran forced a turnover and converted a layup while Holmes hit the back end of his two-shot foul, bringing the Hornets to within 53-50.

Said Utz, “I told the guys at halftime 'Let’s try and win the third quarter,' and we would have except for a buzzer beater at the end of the period. But I was proud of our effort in the third quarter, we defended a little bit better, and the fourth quarter we played inspired basketball. We played team basketball and we started to get some turnovers and the ball started to move on the offensive end. I thought we did a really good job of sharing the ball, we hit some big shots and I think, again, played that quarter really well. Again, I was super proud of our effort in the second-half.”

As the Black Knights vaulted back in front 58-50 with 1:28 left in the game, the Hornets began another rally, this time headed up by Braylon Stanley’s trifecta from the deep corner. Pinning down five of its next eight free throw attempts, including Hudgens hitting the second of his two-shot foul to tie the game with 22.7 seconds on the scoreboard clock, Orange advanced the game into the overtime session.

Producing its last bucket from the field at the 2:59 mark of the extra period, Charlottesville blew out to an early 64-58 advantage while stifling the Hornets' offensive productivity and momentum.

Down the stretch, the Black Knights only shot foul shots as they secured half of those attempts (7 of 14) in staving off Orange County’s revival bid.

Leading all scores with 22 points, Hill topped the charts for Charlottesville while Martin added 13 points, Aidan Yates contributed 11, Jacoby Lynch had nine and Angus Munro chipped in six points to go along with 10 rebounds.

For the Hornets, Rollins pumped in 19 points with 11 boards for a double-double as Foran had 11 points and four assists while Holmes contributed 10 points and three dishes. Solleveld pulled away eight rebounds with eight points scored.

According to Utz, “I keep telling the guys that we’re preparing for the end of the year meaning that we have the playoffs coming up so each game is going to prepare us to compete in those games and hopefully give us an opportunity to win a playoff game. I think one of the things that we tried to emphasize is carrying our momentum over from the fourth quarter tonight into the next night.”