Jarrell, Johnson shine in baseball win

Luke Jarrell held Charlottesville to just two hits in a 10-0 Hornet shutout last Thursday. He added two hits, including a first-inning single that knocked in the only run he’d need.

With two outs in the bottom of the first, Kyle Johnson reached on an error and Caleb Tinsley walked. Jarrell singled home Johnson.

After Jarrell retired the Black Knights in order to start the second, Rebel Fretwell led off the home half of the inning with a single to center. Bryant Chiles took over as courtesy runner, and advanced to third on Trey Clatterbuck’s single. After the Knights got two outs and looked to escape the inning unharmed, Landon Pounds hit a grounder the Knights infield misplayed, plating Chiles. After a walk to Aiden Baker to load the bases, Johnson singled to bring home Clatterbuck. Another walk plated Pounds and gave Orange (2-1) a 4-0 lead.

Jarrell continued to hold the Charlottesville hitters in check, allowing only two runners to reach scoring position in a six strikeout performance.

The Hornets added a fifth run when Wyatt Kent raced home on a passed ball in the fifth, and ended the game early with a five-run sixth inning.