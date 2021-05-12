Hornet softball hammers CHS, 27-0

There was no shortage of base hits in the Orange County High School varsity girls softball game last Thursday. In fact, there were 24 hits—with 23 of them coming from Hornet bats in a 27-0 rout of visiting Charlottesville.
Orange pitchers Hannah Hearl and Haley Martin combined to pitch a one-hit shutout, striking out 11 in the five-inning contest.
The Hornets plated 12 runs in the first inning to put the game out of reach early. For good measure, the Hornets scored seven in the second, five in the third and three more in the fourth before the game was ended by the mercy rule after the top of the fifth.
In addition to nearly two dozen hits, the Hornets took advantage of 11 Charlottesville walks and three errors.
Reese Rogers got things started with a one-out triple in the bottom of the first, scoring when Martin, the next batter, doubled her home. Martin stole third and then scored on a passed ball to make it 2-0.
Ja’chelle Mosley drew a walk and took second on a passed ball as Maci Fayard walked and Hearl walked to load the bases. Alana Shumake singled to score Mosley and Raniya Bright’s singled scored Fayard. Zoe Hix tripled to clear the bases and scored on Kennon Burnett’s double. Batting around, Rogers singled for her second hit of the inning, sending Burnett home. Martin added her second hit of the inning—a home run to left, to make it 10-0. Following another walk to Mosley, Fayard homered to left to cap the first inning scoring, 12-0.
For the game, Burnett, Rogers, Martin, Fayard and Bright each had three hits, with Mosley, Hearl, Shumake and Hix each adding two. Fayard drove in five runs, while Martin and Mosley plated four apiece. Hix drove in three. Rogers and Martin each scored five runs, while Mosley scored four times, with Burnett, Fayard and Shumake each scoring three times.
Orange rapped out eight doubles, with Fayard and Mosley hitting two apiece. Hix, Martin and Rogers all tripled, with Fayard and Martin each homering.
Martin was a single shy of hitting for the cycle. On the mound, she pitched two scoreless innings, striking out three and yielding one hit. Hearl started and pitched three hitless innings, striking out eight.
Orange (3-0) was scheduled to visit Fluvanna Tuesday (after presstime) and host Monticello next Tuesday.