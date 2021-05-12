Hornet softball hammers CHS, 27-0

There was no shortage of base hits in the Orange County High School varsity girls softball game last Thursday. In fact, there were 24 hits—with 23 of them coming from Hornet bats in a 27-0 rout of visiting Charlottesville.

Orange pitchers Hannah Hearl and Haley Martin combined to pitch a one-hit shutout, striking out 11 in the five-inning contest.

The Hornets plated 12 runs in the first inning to put the game out of reach early. For good measure, the Hornets scored seven in the second, five in the third and three more in the fourth before the game was ended by the mercy rule after the top of the fifth.

In addition to nearly two dozen hits, the Hornets took advantage of 11 Charlottesville walks and three errors.

Reese Rogers got things started with a one-out triple in the bottom of the first, scoring when Martin, the next batter, doubled her home. Martin stole third and then scored on a passed ball to make it 2-0.