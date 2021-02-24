 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hornet Rogers finishes fourth at state wrestling meet
0 comments

Hornet Rogers finishes fourth at state wrestling meet

  • 0
OCHS wrestler Waylon Rogers at State meet

Hornet wrestler Waylon Rogers (right) took fourth at the Virginia High School League Class 4 State Championship last weekend at Virginia Beach. 

 Contributed photo

Orange County High School ninth-grader Waylon Rogers finished fourth at the Virginia High School League Class 4 State Championship last weekend at Virginia Beach.

Rogers (106) qualified for the state tournament by finishing runner-up at the Class 4 Regional meet earlier this month at Spotsylvania High School. There, he reached the finals, but fell to King George’s Brendan Kraisser, but beat Chance Piccard (Courtland) who had won the consolation bracket.

In his opening state tournament match, Rogers lost to Loudon County’s Bryson Rios, sending him to the consolation bracket. There, he pinned Blackstone’s Jake Henry and Pulaski County’s Xavier Ramsey before losing a 3-0 decision to Smithfield’s Evan Chrisstofer to place fourth. Kraisser, who beat him in the regional tournament, finished fifth.

The Hornets had finished ninth at the Region B Championship, led by Rogers’ runner-up finish. Additionally, Ethan Turner (126) and Taylor Jenkins (170) were third, and Thomas Pierce fifth.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert