Hornet lacrosse girls battle in opening games
Helena Garrett scored the first goal of the season for the Orange County High School varsity girls lacrosse team in a 17-7 loss last week at Charlottesville High School.

The Hornets had opened with a 5-0 loss at home against Albemarle.

In the Charlottesville game, Garrett and Natalie Pettyjohn each notched two goals, with Abby Murray, Madisyn Henry and Elena Grodt adding one apiece.

Gracie Doane made nine saves in goal.

The Hornets hosted Fluvanna Friday and fell to the Flucos 19-7.

Orange is scheduled to visit Monticello High School Friday.

