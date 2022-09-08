High school volleyball: Orange falls to William Monroe, Madison

Despite dropping their second match of the young season to nemesis William Monroe last week (25-14, 25-16, 25-12), the Fighting Hornets displayed an eagerness and competitive nature truly akin to their moniker.

Starting the night strong out of the gate, Orange went in front, 3-0, and 6-2 on the respective serve games of Skylar Hall and Katelyn Clemet.

A spirited rally from the Greene Dragons produced four ties and four lead changes before the visitors went up for good, 12-11, and with a 13-3 run, closed out the opening set.

According to Orange head coach Kat Stoner, “We’ve been working hard on whether we’re up or down. We’re continuing to show each other support and just bringing positivity and trying to keep the mood up because as soon as our mood drops, our whole game drops. We’ve had some tough games but we still want to keep that sisterhood and try to grow that every game.”

Performing efficiently in the evening's second set, William Monroe moved swiftly in front of the Hornets, 15-5, then 22-7, before the hosts reassembled for an 8-0 run on Zoe Hix’s serve game, pulling to within 22-14 before falling short in their comeback.

“I have seen progress with the girls and we were actually down a couple of players tonight and we’ve had to play some people in different spots. We lost a middle player yesterday to injury during practice but she will, hopefully, be back in a couple of weeks. That’s a tough loss for us but we see where we need to work, it’s during games,” Stoner said.

Aggressive play from both sides in the evening's third set generated four knots in the score and a couple of lead switches before the Greene Dragons (3-0) took control at 14-10 before a final surge run of 11-2 to secure the match.

For Orange, Clemet led the squad with five kills while Delaney Frazier and Amaya Jasper had three kills apiece. Hall and Aubrey Testa each had one kill, and Testa also served up an ace.

William Monroe's Mae Hawkins led with seven kills and Ella Weaver had six kills while Emma Ray and Morgan Pursel had five and four kills, respectively.

Orange (0-3) also fell to Madison County last week to remain winless on the season.

Said Stoner, “We have a bye week next week and, hopefully, we’ll come back and have some good practices but we’re tired right now, we been working hard so, hopefully, this little break will be good for us. Concerning Madison, I did not feel that we were out of it but we definitely have some things we need to work on there also. We did not keep our communication up and as soon as they lose their communication, it’s really hard to come back from that. Teaching them to communicate their game the entire time is something that they are slowly learning. The girls have some homework this weekend to focus and self-reflect and to come back with some personal goals that they need to work on.”