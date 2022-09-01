High School volleyball: Hornets drop match to William Monroe

Opening the regular season against border-county rival William Monroe, the Hornets dropped a tenacious four-set match three games to one (25-15, 25-15, 23-25, 25-9) last week on the road in Stanardsville.

Orange senior Skylar Hall gave her squad a 4-0 lead on her serve to open the first set of the match before the Lady Greene Dragons knotted the score at five points apiece.

Down by a point, William Monroe went on a 6-0 run to sprint in front, 13-8, on Morgan Pursel’s serve game. Closing the gap to within four points at 14-10, the Hornets couldn’t slow down the home squad’s momentum as William Monroe closed out the inaugural set with an 11-5 spurt as Kendyll Eddins took the helm.

An initial one-point lead for Orange turned into a six-point deficit as the Greene Dragons took advantage of several miscues by the visitors for a 7-1 lead.

Leading by 10 points (17-7), the Hornets managed to pull within 20-13 until William Monroe spliced together enough scores for a second set win and a two-set lead.

Looking to avoid a sweep and an early night, Orange became aggressive in the evenings third set despite falling behind 7-2. Behind in the score column 11-7, the Hornets rallied with a 6-2 run behind servers Zoe Hix, Hall and Delaney Frazier, respectively, to knot the match at 13-13.

Five additional ties and six lead changes later, Orange found itself leading late into the match by a score of 24-20.

A Hornet side-out provided William Monroe the opportunity to cut into the visitor’s advantage with a three-point surge before a Greene Dragon unforced error gave Orange a 25-23 win, slicing the home squad’s set advantage in half at two to one.

Perhaps saving its best for last, William Monroe, after a final knot in the score at six points apiece, went on an unprecedented 19-3 tear to thwart the Hornets, 25-9, and win the match. The final 10-0 run came courtesy of Savannah Riley’s service game.