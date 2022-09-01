High school golf: Orange County opens with three straight victories

Reigning triumphantly in the Jefferson District thus far, Orange County has opened its season with three consecutive victories.

Charlottesville High School was the first to fall followed by Albemarle High School (167-177) and, most recently, the Lions of Louisa, by a total match score of 167 to 175.

Playing at Lake of the Woods in Locust Grove, low Hornet scorer was senior Luke Jarrell who shot the low round of the match at even par with a score of 36. Fellow classmate Scott Clore had a score of 38 while seniors Thomas Payette and Drew Clay had scores of 44 and 49, respectively. Junior Connor Lillard posted a score of 54 while sophomore Sophia Hansen pulled in a 56.

Contributing for Louisa were Emma Zelaski and Aston Rollins, both shooting a 42. Gabi McGehee shot 44; Connor Downey, 47; Ava Garrison, 50; and Thomas Eppard, 60.

The Hornets traveled to Fluvanna County on Aug. 24 and hosted Monticello High School on Wednesday.