High school golf: Hornets split two matches to finish regular season 5-4

The Hornets golf squad split two matches last week to finish out the regular season with a 5-4 record heading into the Jefferson District tournament on Sept. 19.

Dropping its regular season finale to rival Western Albemarle High School at Old Trail Golf Course by a score of 138-173, the Hornets moved into the district tournament with the hope of regaining their early season form.

Said Orange head coach Adam Utz: “Western Albemarle is a really very good golf team but we did have Luke Jarrell shoot his first under par for nine holes this season with a 35, so we’re very happy about that.”

Along with Jarrell’s low score of 35, Scott Clore carded a 41, Thomas Payette had a 45 while Drew Clay, Sophia Hansen and Connor Lillard all turned in scores of 53.

Elsie MacCleery carded a low-round score of 32 to lead Western Albemarle while Joe Crombie pulled a 33 and Addii Ritter had a 36. Joe Morrinelli came in with a score of 37, Joe Foster shot a 41 and Grace Bearley had a 42 for the Warriors.

In a rescheduled match last week, Orange took care of business on the links with a victory over the Madison County Mountaineers. Jarrell carded a 38 and Clore followed up with a 39.

Orange competed in the Jefferson District tournament on Sept. 19 at Lake Monticello Golf Course.