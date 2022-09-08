High school golf: Hornets drop two to end win streak

After opening their season on a three-match win streak, the Hornets dropped their last two matches to Fluvanna and Monticello, respectively, leaving them with a record of 3-2 in the Jefferson District.
Playing the back nine at Lake Monticello Golf Course in Palmyra, Orange fell 177-164 to the Flucos. Firing the low score for the Hornets, senior Luke Jarrell carded a 37 while fellow classmates Scott Clore and Drew Clay shot rounds of 44 and 47, respectively. Senior Thomas Payette came in at 49, sophomore Sophie Hansen carded a 52 and junior Connor Lillard added a 58.
Leading the way for Fluvanna and carding the low round of the match was Killian Donnelly at 35. Kessler Potter scored a 42, Mason Chiovaro had a 43 and Will Bishop shot a 44 while Cohen Purviance pulled a 47 and Noah Jones had a 57 for the Flucos.
The Hornets also succumbed to a resurgent Monticello High School squad last week by a close match score of 183-181. The Mustangs are on a two-match win streak to boost their record to 2-5-1 in the Jefferson District.
Following the Labor Day holiday, Orange traveled to meet Goochland High School at Hermitage Country Club and is scheduled to play Madison County at Lake Monticello Golf Course today.
Said Orange head coach Adam Utz on the Hornets 2022 campaign expectations, “The 2022 golf season is definitely a senior heavy team. We’ve had some really solid play from Luke Jarrell, playing as the No. 1 seed. Luke has carded a 36 and 37 on the season already. Scott Clore has also scored very well adding a 38 and a couple of 40s. We are going to be expecting big contributions from the middle of our roster as well with players the likes of Sophie Hansen (sophomore), Drew Clay (senior) and Thomas Payette (senior), who has been a huge bright spot thus far. He has carded a couple of 42s and has scored in every match this season for us. Connor Lillard is another player to note that we expect contributions from this season. This year’s golf motto is perseverance. Golf is a game of consistency; we must outlast a bad shot or a bad hole so as long as we can be mentally tough, it should be a great season.”