High school golf: Hornets drop two to end win streak

Said Orange head coach Adam Utz on the Hornets 2022 campaign expectations, “The 2022 golf season is definitely a senior heavy team. We’ve had some really solid play from Luke Jarrell, playing as the No. 1 seed. Luke has carded a 36 and 37 on the season already. Scott Clore has also scored very well adding a 38 and a couple of 40s. We are going to be expecting big contributions from the middle of our roster as well with players the likes of Sophie Hansen (sophomore), Drew Clay (senior) and Thomas Payette (senior), who has been a huge bright spot thus far. He has carded a couple of 42s and has scored in every match this season for us. Connor Lillard is another player to note that we expect contributions from this season. This year’s golf motto is perseverance. Golf is a game of consistency; we must outlast a bad shot or a bad hole so as long as we can be mentally tough, it should be a great season.”