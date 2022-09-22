High school football: Wells, Simpson carry Hornets to Homecoming win

Giving true meaning to the phrase “grind to a halt," Harrisonburg High School's game plan seemingly was to deliberately slow the contest to a crawl in order to control the outcome. Despite the visitors doubling the time of possession (33:09 to 14:51) over Orange County, the Blue Streaks' scheme didn’t quite work out as the Hornets romped to a 43-21 Homecoming victory Sept. 16 at Porterfield Park.

Said Orange head coach Jesse Lohr: “We played a team that showed up tonight and I think we played well early but I feel like in the second half, their time of possession wore us down a little bit. It looked like they were purposely slowing the game down as they were taking the ball down all the way to the final seconds and just running the football and getting three yards and a cloud of dust. The time of possession was a drastic difference tonight between the two teams.”

Playing in front of a boisterous, energetic and overflowing crowd, Orange (4-0, 1-0) vaulted out of the box quickly as, utilizing a five-play drive, Dwayne “Bubba” Wells sprinted around the right end for a 42-yard touchdown that put the Hornets in front 7-0 after Austin Frazier’s extra point with 10:10 on the first quarter clock.

Forcing the Blue Streaks to punt on its first possession, Orange made haste once more as Christian Simpson evaded several tacklers with deceiving head-fakes and sidesteps for a 15-yard scamper into the end zone, putting his squad ahead 14-0 at the 4:41 mark of the first quarter.

Pounding out the yardage, Harrisonburg used a 12-play drive to slice the margin in half when JJ Engle completed a tipped pass to Xavier Williams for a 31-yard score with 9:11 remaining in the second quarter.

Hornets signal caller Jeremiah Wharton then threw consecutive touchdowns on back-to-back possessions to give his team a 20-point lead with just under five minutes remaining before the break.

Wharton first spotted JaePharoah Carpenter for a 28-yard touchdown as Carpenter outjumped his defender on the right sideline with just over seven minutes (7:06) left before halftime. Wharton then found Brody Foran in the back of the Blue Streaks' end zone on the next possession, making the score 27-7 at the 4:45 mark.

For the evening, Wharton was 9 of 13 for 125 yards with the two touchdowns.

“I thought Jeremiah [Wharton] played really well in the first half; he threw the ball really well. It got a little iffy there at times and we have to work with some situations but I thought he did well,” Lohr said.

Backed up deep in its own territory, Harrisonburg (0-4) found itself in dire straits as the Hornets' defensive unit pursued relentlessly, forcing a safety with 22 ticks on the clock, pushing the lead to 29-7.

Both squads were, at times, careless with the ball with each side losing possession due to a fumble and center-snap punt miscue by the Hornets that led to a Blue Streaks score.

A three-yard touchdown pass from Engle to Keith Brown brought Harrisonburg to within 29-13 with 3:15 left in the third quarter but moments later, a firm rebuttal from the Hornets pushed the score over the 20-point margin as a 52-yard scamper from Simpson, breaking tackles along the way, propelled Orange to a 36-13 advantage at the 2:29 mark.

Opening the final stanza, Harrisonburg pulled within two scores of the Hornets when VJ Bullard bolted 10 yards for a touchdown and Engle converted a two-point conversion to Cadrian Rodgers-Davis with 11:13 left to make it 36-21.

The Hornets' defense recorded a pair of quarterback sacks, two punts and two turnover on downs, a recovered fumble and a safety in the victory.

According to Lohr: “The defense is making plays in crucial situations, we just had to find a way to get off the field at certain times tonight but they probably defended sixty-some snaps. I’m proud of the defense, I thought the guys persevered and played through and had good conditioning because they were on the field quite a bit tonight.”

The nights final tally went to the Hornets' Wells as he waltzed four yards to pay dirt with 4:13 remaining in the contest.

Amassing 477 yards of total offense, the Hornets garnered 352 of those yards on the ground with Simpson leading the way as he racked up 184 yards on ten carries for an 18.4 yard per carry average. Wells accounted for 151 yards and 13.7 yards per rush as both running backs scored twice in the game.

“We’re going to come out here and do what we do but going forward we’re going to have to find ways to game plan and execute. We have to be able to throw the ball and move it efficiently,” Lohr said.

Orange County is off this week and will resume play at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at Albemarle High School.