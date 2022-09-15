High school football: Orange shuts out Charlottesville to remain undefeated

Perhaps blame the brilliant harvest moon for a somewhat laborious beginning for the Hornets, but after amassing almost 400 yards (390) of total offense and an intense, penetrating defensive unit forcing three turnovers while yielding only 121 yards, the end result was a 38-0 shutout victory over visiting Charlottesville High School on Sept. 9 at Porterfield Park.

Said Orange County head coach Jesse Lohr: “I don’t know if we didn’t have a rhythm or they came out and played well and stopped some things or maybe we threw the ball a little bit early tonight. We’re probably a running football team who wants to throw more to be a little bit more balanced. We came out with a game plan and, I’m not saying we didn’t execute it, but we didn’t get down into the end zone like we probably wanted to so we responded to that with a great field goal by Austin [Frazier] to make it 10-0. A great pick by Brody [Foran] to make it 7-0 early and the defense played well by giving us a shutout. The offense finally found its stride and we got ourselves going a little bit there in the second half.”

Following an unsuccessful opening possession, Orange (3-0) pounced swiftly as, on the Black Knights’ first play from scrimmage, linebacker Brody Foran took an interception 30 yards into the end zone at the 10:10 mark of the opening quarter, giving the home squad an early 7-0 lead after Frazier’s successful extra point.

After forcing Charlottesville into a turnover on downs on its second drive of the night, the Hornets moved deep inside the visitor’s territory only to be stopped by the Black Knights’ defense. Frazier connected on a 21-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead with just under two minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Displaying some momentum, Charlottesville grounded out a 12-play drive to the Hornets’ three-yard line only to be abruptly thwarted as junior defensive lineman John Rider fell on a bungled handoff, halting the Black Knights’ advance in perhaps the most monumental defensive stand of the contest for the hosts.

“The fumble recovery absolutely kicked us into gear because they were driving and that could have made the whole game change. For us, that was big, and we are going to bend but not break and sometimes we are going to bend and break but that’s just high school football, but that was a big stop when Charlottesville put the ball on the ground. So far in the first few games, we’ve been very opportunistic to turnovers,” Lohr said.

In the Hornets’ final possession before halftime, sophomore quarterback Jeremiah Wharton found JaePharoah Carpenter in the right corner of the end zone with 18 seconds remaining for a 17-0 advantage heading into the break.

Tallying scores on its first three possessions of the second half, Orange blew the contest wide open to the point of, on its third and clinching touchdown — a 17-yard pass from Wharton to Dwayne “Bubba” Wells with 3:40 remaining in the third quarter — a running clock was instituted with the ensuing kickoff.

Controlling the line of scrimmage by decisively punishing Charlottesville (0-3) up front enabled senior running back Bryant Chiles to accumulate 133 yards on 11 rushes to average 12.1 yards per carry. Touchdown runs of 28 yards and eight yards by Christian Simpson on respective possessions opened the second-half dominance by the Hornets as they remained undefeated in the young season.

In addition to Chiles’ impressive ground game, Wells accumulated 74 yards for 12.3 yards per carry while Simpson piled up 56 yards to go along with his two scores.

Wharton completed six of 14 passes for 75 yards, with the touchdown passes to Carpenter and Wells. Elijah Coleman had a pair of catches for 20 yards and Austin Frazier had five successful extra points and a field goal for eight total points on the night.

Said Lohr: ”I’m very proud of my guys tonight. We’re pretty talented on both sides of the ball, we’ve become a group that wants to own our side of the grass. The defensive line is pushing guys back, the offensive line is pushing guys forward and our linebackers now have a chance to run to the football so it’s becoming a team collective where you probably don’t have one guy that stands out all the time but, for the most part we’re doing our assignments. We’re a balanced team that has to have multiple people to run the football and multiple people to catch the ball in the receiving game.”

Orange will host Harrisonburg High School for its Homecoming game at 7 p.m. on Friday.