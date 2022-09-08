High school football: Orange routs Culpeper County, 54-27

Following the sound thumping the Hornets handed Courtland High School two weeks ago, Orange continued its hot roll to the beginning of the season by downing visiting Culpeper County, 54-27, in the Sept. 2 home opener.

Racking up almost 500 yards (494) in total offense, Orange (2-0) received a significant portion of those yards from sophomore running back Dwayne “Bubba” Wells as he plowed through the Blue Devils' defense for 166 yards and three rushing touchdowns. In addition, Wells intercepted Culpeper quarterback Bennett Sutherland for a 38-yard pick-six at the beginning of the second quarter, giving his team a 21-0 advantage.

“Bubba [Wells] is running the ball really well. He does a good job of running north and south, being patient and one-cut running. Our offensive line did a really good job with our trap series in trapping the defensive tackle and sometimes the defensive end, and it just becomes wide open. If our runners can get by the linebackers, we can get big yards,” Orange head coach Jesse Lohr said.

The Hornets second possession of the night produced a six-play drive culminating in Wells' 15-yard dash over the middle into the Culpeper end zone with 2:53 on the first-quarter clock. Austin Frazier’s extra point made the score 7-0.

Not wasting time, Orange utilized a four-possession drive into pay dirt with Wells' second score of the game as he scampered 32 yards with 11:41 left in the second quarter for a 14-0 lead after Frazier’s successful PAT.

As the Orange defensive unit stood strong against the Blue Devils' attack — forcing four punts, a turnover-on-downs, an interception and a first-half closing blocked field goal attempt — the Hornets' offense took full advantage of the given opportunities.

According to Lohr, “This is a great team, they feed off of one another. The defense makes a play and then the offense comes out, moves the ball and scores.”

Pushing the lead further, Hornets signal caller Jeremiah Wharton found Christian Simpson down the right sideline for a 66-yard gallop into the Culpeper end zone for a 27-0 lead at the 7:53 mark, and the route was on.

Devon Polleri gave the Blue Devils a bit of a slim hope with just over five minutes remaining before halftime as he raced 35 yards to put his team on the board, slicing meekly into the score at 27-7.

An 11-yard pass from Wharton to JaePharoah Carpenter in the right corner of the end zone with just 18 seconds before the break pushed the Hornets' lead to 34-7.

For the evening, Wharton completed nine of 18 passes for 155 yards and two scores.

Orange County would pile on another 20 points in the third quarter for an insurmountable 54-15 lead.

Bryant Chiles ran 27 yards through the heart of the Culpeper defense for the Hornets' first score of the second half while Wells scored his fourth touchdown of the game, making it a 40-point lead at 47-7.

Getting into the act, Simpson ran untouched to the Blue Devils' end zone for the final Hornets tally, giving him 108 rushing yards and his second touchdown of the night.

Despite two additional scores from Culpeper in the closing minutes of the contest, the Hornets displayed superb defensive resolution throughout the contest.

“The defense is doing much better. The pass was a little loose on the back end but we’re doing everything we can to make sure we stop the run and then we have to be able to rally to the football in the passing game. I am happy with these kids, they are doing a great job rallying to the ball. Coach Ferguson has really got these guys playing well,” Lohr said.

Orange will host Charlottesville High School at 7 p.m. on Friday.