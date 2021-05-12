Colson wins two events at opening track meet

The Orange County High School track team participated in its first meet of the season last Wednesday at Albemarle and had a strong initial showing, with two event wins.

Hornet Arianna Colson took the top spot in the girls high jump (4’ 10”) and the long jump (14’ 4.5”).

Teammate Caroll Bedolla was second in the triple jump (26’ 7”) and fifth in the long jump (12’ 5”). She also placed sixth in the 400 (1:17.04).

Colson was sixth in the 100 (14.14) and the 200 (29.74). Bedolla finished ninth in the 200 (31.54), with Candace Randall-Gaines 10th (32.14). Randall-Gaines was ninth in the 100 (15.34) with Zoi Harris 12th (16.64).

The 4 x 100 relay team finished third (58.74).

For the Orange boys, Ryder Rose took third in the 1600 (5:08.30) with Aiden Koehler seventh (5:43.00). Rose was fourth in the 800 (2:18.30) with Koehler seventh (2:32.10).

The Hornets were scheduled to run Tuesday (after presstime) in a quad meet at Caroline High School.