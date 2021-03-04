 Skip to main content
Colson is state runner-up
Colson is state runner-up

Colson second at state in girls high jump

Orange County junior Arianna Colson finished runner-up in the high jump in last weekend’s Class 4 State Championship at Liberty University. She finished third in the regional meet but cleared a personal-best 5’ to place second at the state meet.

Following a third-place finish in the Group 4A Region B Indoor Track Championship last month, Orange County High School junior Arianna Colson placed second in the high jump at last weekend’s Class 4 State Championship.

Colson cleared a personal best 5’ to finish second to Stephanie Robson of Fauquier (5’ 2”) at Liberty University’s Indoor Track Complex in Lynchburg.

Colson had qualified by jumping 4’8” at the regional meet held at Louisa county High School. Teammate Ryder Rose ran in the boys 1000 meter finals at the regional meet, finishing fifth (2:58.88”).

