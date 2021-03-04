Colson is state runner-up

Following a third-place finish in the Group 4A Region B Indoor Track Championship last month, Orange County High School junior Arianna Colson placed second in the high jump at last weekend’s Class 4 State Championship.

Colson cleared a personal best 5’ to finish second to Stephanie Robson of Fauquier (5’ 2”) at Liberty University’s Indoor Track Complex in Lynchburg.

Colson had qualified by jumping 4’8” at the regional meet held at Louisa county High School. Teammate Ryder Rose ran in the boys 1000 meter finals at the regional meet, finishing fifth (2:58.88”).