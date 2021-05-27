Back on track: OCHSl hosts first meet in a decade

Orange County High School hosted its first home track meet in a decade last Wednesday, officially dedicating its new track in the process.

Before the Hornets, Monticello Mustangs and Charlottesville Black Knights took part in various track and field events, school administrators and officials officially cut the ribbon on the new $1.3 million track.

High school coaches and track supporters have long lobbied to replace the school’s outdated asphalt track with a modern, rubberized surface. School board members first discussed renovating the track in 2013, but eventually allocated sufficient funds for the new facility in 2018. The new facility features an eight-lane track with a synthetic surface, fencing and an external sidewalk, as well as a sodded practice football field in the middle of the track.

At their first meet on the new track, Orange’s Arianna Colson won the high jump (5’ 2”) and the long jump (14’ 10”). She also took third in the 100 hurdles (22.64). Carroll Bedolla was second in the 400 (1:11.84) and fourth in the long jump (12’ 3”) and the triple jump (24’ 5”). The 4 x 100 relay team was second (59.64). Candace Randall-Gaines was fifth in the 100 (15.54) with Zoi Harris sixth (16.24). Colson was fifth in the 200 (30.35) and Randall-Gaines was fifth in the long jump (10’ 3”).