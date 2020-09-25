Spaces still available in Orange County's Head Start

This year, the county provided Chromebooks to families of Head Start children. Although alternative means of instruction (including books) are available to those without reliable internet or no desire to use the computers, Lohr said the laptops accommodate Zoom sessions, including “circle time” when children read aloud to each other, work on learning to count, discuss the weather and upcoming birthdays and show each other their art projects, among other activities.

During their virtual gatherings, the children also can “share what they’ve been doing at home,” Lohr said. She added that parents are very involved in their children’s participation in the online classes and other virtual activities.

Once the pandemic hit last March, Lohr’s job changed. She spends more time than in the past doing paperwork, keeping a vigilant eye on the program’s health plan and “answering questions from worried parents,” though those calls have dropped off in recent weeks.

She said she tells parents concerned about the impact of the public health crisis on the program, “Our staff is very dedicated to the health and safety of their kids. We don’t want anyone to get sick.” And besides, she pointed out, her staff’s health is an important factor in the mix: “If anyone [in the program] gets sick, there’s the potential we could get sick.”