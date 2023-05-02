Orange County High School was closed Tuesday, May 2, due to report of a social media threat, but officials have since determined that the threat was not aimed at Orange County Public Schools.

According to a statement on the OCHS website, the school received a report of a “very threatening and concerning Snapchat post” just prior to school on Tuesday morning and immediately contacted the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly thereafter, parents were notified via email; an initial message stated that the school was in lockdown, and an update informed parents that the high school would remain closed throughout the day and that students were being sent home.

“As we worked through all potential leads and avenues to identify the individual in the Snapchat, we cancelled classes at OCHS out of an abundance of caution. We made this decision because it was unclear how long it was going to take to identify the individual and determine the threat level,” the statement on the website reads.

Lt. Becky Jones, public information officer for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed that officers from the sheriff’s office and Virginia state police were able to determine that the original source of the threatening post did not reside in Orange County and that the post was not directed at an Orange County school. According to both Jones and the school’s statement, the original threat had already been previously addressed within the appropriate jurisdiction.

“Therefore, we are happy to report that there is no credible or imminent threat to OCHS,” the statement reads. “We would like to thank the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in helping resolve this matter. We also appreciate our staff members, students, parents/guardians, and community members for rallying together and remaining calm throughout this situation. We apologize for the inconvenience this morning; however, we err on the side of caution and take all threats seriously.”

OCHS athletic practices during the afternoon of May 2 were cancelled, but all home and away games were scheduled to proceed. Classes will resume Wednesday, May 3.

Lt. Jones said on Tuesday that the case is considered closed at this time.