The school board of Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) has given the community one week to provide input on a proposed policy revision that would require staff to notify a parent if their child identifies as transgender or nonbinary, as well as providing protections for those who choose not to refer to students by their preferred name or pronouns.

Jim Hopkins, OCPS District 5 school board member, introduced the proposal at the board’s Monday, Feb 27 meeting and the board intends to vote on the measure Monday, March 6 after public comment. If approved, the policy would be the first of its kind amongst Orange and all of its surrounding counties.

The proposal is the latest in a string of school board decisions related to politically controversial topics. On April 25, 2022, OCPS District 4 school board member Chelsea Quintern simultaneously introduced two proposed policies, one of which aimed to ban “divisive content” including critical race theory, and the other banning “sexually explicit materials.”

The proposed sexually explicit materials resolution also included a requirement for schools to “notify parents of healthcare services and involvement in critical decisions affecting students’ physical, mental and emotional well-being; including, but not limited to self-identification.”

Ultimately, that resolution was voted down 3-2 in October 2022, while the divisive content resolution was adopted 3-2 in May 2022 but prompted a filing with the Orange County Circuit Court in June by four parents who stated in the petition that “the school board exceeded its authority, acted arbitrarily and capriciously, and abused its discretion” when it approved the policy.

On Feb. 6, the school board unanimously passed a resolution to discontinue programming with a local nonprofit community arts center, The Arts Center in Orange, until a memorandum of understanding could be reached between the two organizations. The resolution, also introduced by Hopkins, stemmed from objections to a fashion class instructed by a local drag performer that the Arts Center had offered before eventually postponing the event, and faced criticism by some community members who felt that the move was discriminatory against the LGBTQ+ community.

The current proposed policy revision is titled “Parental Involvement in Gender Identity” and resembles parts of Quintern’s sexually explicit materials resolution, specifically that “each school principal or their designee shall, as soon as practicable, inform at least one parent of a student if such student expresses conflicted feelings about or is having difficulty handling or coping with the student’s gender identity or gender expression.”

During a discussion of the proposal that lasted approximately 11 minutes at the Feb. 27 meeting, Hopkins stated, “The draft policy for this is saying only one thing: If a child is experiencing the symptoms of what might be diagnosed as gender dysphoria, it is a school’s responsibility to inform at least one parent.”

However, the proposed policy also states that “in no event shall referring to and raising a child in a manner consistent with the child’s biological sex, including related mental health or medical decisions, be considered as abuse or neglect.” The policy does not clearly state whether the above protections would apply to staff, students, parents or some combination of the three. None of the five OCPS school board members immediately responded to requests for comment.

Pa’Trice Day Owens, writing on behalf of the Orange County Education Association (OCEA), shared that the organization has concerns about unspecific language contained in the policy.

“As the policy is currently written, OCEA cannot support such a policy that is both vague and divisive,” she wrote.

Owens stated that the OCEA believes that implementation of such a policy could put educators at risk. She shared the following:

“Legally, educators are mandatory reporters. It is not our role to interpret abuse, harm, or neglect. We must report to Children's Services or the police with concerns. The two statements are contradictory and put educators in legal jeopardy ... Families are a vital shareholder in their child's education. OCEA believes that educators should support all families and all students. We believe that our role is to provide a safe, educational environment."

“A concern is that if the student feels unsafe at home, is it our role to protect the student or the family?" wrote Owens. “This policy pits shareholders against each other. This policy diverts the role of educators from caring and supportive and enters a realm that does not concern a child's education but could affect their learning.”

According to Owens, the OCEA has not been contacted by the OCPS school board regarding the policy.

Alexandra Werner-Winslow, director of public relations for the ACLU of Virginia, shared in a written response that the ACLU of Virginia was aware of the proposal.

“In fact, it mirrors HB2432, which we actively opposed in the legislature and successfully defeated,” she wrote.

The proposed changes to the Code of Virginia within House Bill 2432 included an additional section “relating to minors and students self-identifying as a gender different from biological sex.” The bill was defeated in February 2023.

Werner-Winslow added that the ACLU of Virginia is actively monitoring the OCPS proposal and “staying in communication with partners on the ground who are leading the opposition.”

A parent of a nonbinary student within the OCPS school system, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to safety and business concerns, said she was worried that the policy could exacerbate the bullying that her child has already experienced.

“They brought it up to the community, the administration, and nothing was done about it,” she said. “Basically, it was swept under the rug.”

The parent shared that she viewed the new proposal by Hopkins as largely similar to Quintern’s earlier resolution.

“It’s basically what Quintern was trying to do with the forced outing … It’s completely wrong because it’s going to bring suicides up for the LGBT community and it’s going to put kids in danger,” she said.

The parent also shared that she felt the one-week window of time given was insufficient for community input.

“I hope they don’t even vote on it [during the March 6 meeting],” she shared. “It gives the community more time to really look at it and it gives the students a chance to voice their opinions.”

However, the parent explained her hopes were not high for the upcoming meeting or the board’s general willingness to listen to their constituents. Speaking about the past proposals in which board decisions have been at odds with the majority of public comment, she said it seemed “they’ve got their minds set before they even step foot in the meeting.”

Public comment will take place at the school board meeting Monday, March 6, at 7 p.m. at the Taylor Education Administration Complex. Videos and agendas of all OCPS school board meetings, as well has information on how to contact school board representatives, are available at www.ocss-va.org/school-board-home.

The school’s nondiscrimination policy, listed on the home page of the OCPS website, states that “the Orange County School Board does not discriminate against any person on the basis of race, color, creed, religion, national origin, ancestry, political affiliation, sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, age, pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions, marital status, status as a veteran, genetic information or disability.”