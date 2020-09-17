Pandemic plans: Orange County's historic courthouse may be put back in use

Orange County’s historic courthouse—the one that faces Main Street in Orange—has sat empty since the early 2000s. But that may change, if the Virginia Supreme Court approves Orange County Circuit Judge David Franzen’s pandemic plan for jury trials.
The state has required every circuit court to submit a plan accommodating physical distancing and other safety measures during the pandemic. In Orange County, the plan would involve holding jury trials in the old courthouse while spectators watch via video from the circuit courtroom in the “new” courthouse, which opened in 2005.
In response to a request from the Orange County Circuit Court and Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office, the Orange County Board of Supervisors allocated $65,000 for the purchase of video and recording equipment to be used in the historic courthouse at its Sept. 8 meeting. Assistant County Administrator for Operations Kurt Hildebrand said funding will come from the county’s $6.4 million CARES Act grant, which pays for items and projects related to the pandemic.
In addition, as part of the county’s agreement with the court, the county’s public works department will repair the old courthouse’s plaster walls, paint the interior and replace light fixtures and window blinds as needed—raising the price tag by about $70,000, Hildebrand said. This money also will come from the CARES Act grant.
The historic courthouse already has received a sprucing-up of its exterior. Passersby likely noticed the scaffolding surrounding the building in recent weeks.
The project involved roof work, painting and repairs to the cornice around the clock.
“The tower and porch roofs were completely replaced along with the gutter pans,” said Aaron Caine, the county’s director of public works.
The cost of the exterior repairs came in at $122,419.
Alas, the courthouse clock didn’t get fixed during this round of improvements.
Caine said, “There is not currently a project or funding to repair the clock, but the county would like to see the clock working again. We are working with some local citizens with knowledge of tower clocks to determine what repairs need to be done. The age of the clock and the ability to find both parts and qualified people to do the work make it difficult to repair.”
He added that the county doesn’t have any idea yet how much it would cost to fix the long-stopped clock.
From tavern to hotel to Italianate courthouse
Local historian Ann L. Miller writes in “Antebellum Orange” that the old courthouse fronting Main Street sits on the site of an 18th-century tavern owned by a man named William Bell. In 1799, a new owner—Paul Verdier—renamed the tavern the Orange Hotel and expanded its footprint. The property changed hands twice in 1833 and then burned down in 1850 or thereabouts, Miller writes.
The old courthouse’s Italianate design is the handiwork of Haskins & Alexander, a Washington, D.C., architectural firm. The county approved the design in 1858, and construction began the same year.
In Miller’s words, “The square Tuscan tower, arched windows and overhanging, bracketed roof are all characteristic of [the Italianate] style.”
Court was held there for the first time in 1859, according to Frank S. Walker Jr.’s “Remembering: A History of Orange County, Virginia.”
Both Miller and Walker note that early plans to design the landmark building in the neoclassical style were scrapped.
In 1853, a design committee proposed a look in keeping with the Jeffersonian architecture seen throughout the county and across the region. But the court put things on hold for several years, Walker writes, and by 1858, the Italianate design got the nod.
“The reasons for the change in design have never seen the full light of day, but possibly Orange County just wanted to show its neighbors that it could build something that was not neoclassical,” Walker observes.
A happy life sentence
O’Connell has tried cases in both the historic and the contemporary courthouses. Although she said the one where she has worked for the past 15 years is fine, she gives the old one rave reviews.
“I love it. It is a fabulous, fabulous courtroom to try cases in,” O’Connell said, citing the facility’s excellent acoustics.
The old courthouse has personal meaning to O’Connell, who met her future husband, Mark O’Connell, there shortly after she was hired as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney in 1993. He was a probation officer at the time.
The couple married in the historic courthouse in April of 2015, and Judge Daniel Bouton, then Orange County’s circuit court judge, did the honors.
“At the wedding, Judge Bouton sentenced us to ‘life together without parole,” Diana O’Connell said.
