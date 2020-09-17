Pandemic plans: Orange County's historic courthouse may be put back in use

The historic courthouse already has received a sprucing-up of its exterior. Passersby likely noticed the scaffolding surrounding the building in recent weeks.

The project involved roof work, painting and repairs to the cornice around the clock.

“The tower and porch roofs were completely replaced along with the gutter pans,” said Aaron Caine, the county’s director of public works.

The cost of the exterior repairs came in at $122,419.

Alas, the courthouse clock didn’t get fixed during this round of improvements.

Caine said, “There is not currently a project or funding to repair the clock, but the county would like to see the clock working again. We are working with some local citizens with knowledge of tower clocks to determine what repairs need to be done. The age of the clock and the ability to find both parts and qualified people to do the work make it difficult to repair.”

He added that the county doesn’t have any idea yet how much it would cost to fix the long-stopped clock.

From tavern to hotel to Italianate courthouse