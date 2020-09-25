Outdoor job fair at Booster Park offers 450 employment opportunities

Further good news: Three-month, paid internships are available through Virginia Career Works. The hope, Bywaters-Baldwin said, is that the companies will hire the interns once they have completed their on-the-job training.

The open-air job fair was the brainchild of Rose Deal, project manager for Orange County’s Economic Development Authority. Deal said the prospect of an outside venue was “well received” by employers looking to participate in the job fair. “It’s nice that everybody can safely social-distance” during the pandemic. She added that she was grateful to the county’s parks and rec department for allowing the event to take place at Booster Park.

Like Bywaters-Baldwin, Deal is optimistic about the region’s employment market based on what she was seeing at the job fair. She said the employers actively seeking applicants “are ready and willing to hire people. They’ll provide on-the-job training, and they’re willing to take career-changers. They’re being very creative in the ways they’re thinking about bringing new people on.”

In the spirit of the day, she had a bit of advice for anyone on the job market: “Have an open mind. Think outside the box. You never know what opportunity is out there.”

For more information on job training, paid internships and tuition grants, call Virginia Career Works—Orange County Center at 661-3419 or go to https://thinkorangeva.com/support/orange-workforce-center.

