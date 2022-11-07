Orange Veterans Day preview

For Veterans Day, there are nearby events and offerings for both veterans and non-veterans to enjoy. Here's what to know for Friday and beyond:

On Friday Nov. 11, the American Legion Post 156 and Veterans of Foreign Wars James Madison Post 2217 are holding a Veterans Day ceremony at Veterans Park on Newton Street, starting at 11 a.m. The Orange Community Band will be providing the music for the event, and a guest speaker from the Virginia Department of Veterans Services will be speaking about the services they provide for veterans.

Meanwhile, certain businesses are offering special deals based on military status. Veterans and active-duty military personnel can enjoy a free half turkey or ham sub and a regular size fountain drink at any of Sheetz’s 633 store locations. At Dollar General, veterans, active-duty military, National Guard and Reserve and their immediate family members can save 20% November 10 through 13, 2022 on qualifying, in-store purchases.

Certain places will be closed on Veterans Day. Orange County's government offices, libraries, the landfill, and collections center sites will be closed on Friday. The libraries, landfill, and collections center sites will resume their normal operating hours on Saturday, while the offices will resume their normal operating hours on Monday, Nov. 14.

Meanwhile, the 16th Annual Gordonsville Veteran's Day Parade will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. The event is to honor veterans from throughout Central Virginia in the Gordonsville Annual Veteran's Parade. The parade hopes to have as many veterans as possible marching and riding in the parade, along with their supporters honoring them with patriotic music and floats.

If you are interested in participating or have any questions concerning the parade, please contact the Town of Gordonsville Police Department at (540) 832-2234. For an application to enter the parade, go to the Town of Gordonsville’s website at www.townofgordonsville.org. The map (pictured) is the planned route of the parade. Detours for 15 North and South will be on the truck route Gordon and High Streets, as Main Street will be closed.