Orange Town Council winners Pent and Cashell have some residents outraged

As votes for Orange Town Council were tallied Tuesday night, three winners were declared: incumbent Donna Waugh-Robinson, and newcomers Jeremiah Pent and Jason Cashell. However, Pent and Cashell's victories have drawn skepticism due to their aggressive media campaigns and questions about their legal residency.

Pent and Cashell ran a joint campaign that was focused on very modern election strategy: outreach, large social media presence, and high production value website and literature to get out to as many people as possible, as fast as possible. Pent appears to not be a newcomer to politics, either; he is listed on Ballotpedia.com as a 2016 presidential candidate.

While both men are property managers in the town of Orange whose assets include high-value wedding venue estates, one must reside within town limits to be eligible for the council. According to candidacy applications filed through the Orange County Registrar’s office and obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request submitted in the month prior to the election, the addresses that Pent and Cashell listed are small upstairs apartments on Main Street in Orange.

While this drew the skepticism and even the ire of the few who knew about it prior to the election, it wasn’t until after the two challengers manage to unseat two incumbent members of Town Council—longtime volunteer firefighter Elliot Fox, and veteran and dad Timothy Bosford—that some residents of the Town of Orange became aware of, and outraged by, the apparently dubious residency qualifications of Pent and Cashell.

In one of the first batch of letters emailed to the Review, Orange resident Gerilee Hunt says that she believes the two men to have committed a crime.

“Jeremiah Pent and Jason Cashell both ran for Town Council under false pretenses. They registered to vote using addresses within the town limits that are clearly not their primary residences. Residency means to set up a permanent home and living at that address. Neither Pent nor Cashell actually live within town limits and they have DELIBERATELY and FALSELY CLAIMED TO DO SO. Intentionally falsifying one's address is a Class 6 FELONY according to Virginia Code 24.2-1004.”

These accusations were not something that caught Pent and Cashell unawares. In fact, they had been fielding questions about their eligibility to run for office for months—so much, in fact, that those questions got a section on their website.

Their “Questions and Answers” section has two questions. The first: “Do you plan to cancel the town’s Halloween tradition of passing out candy if you’re elected?” (Spoiler: they don’t.) The second question is more pressing: “Do you meet the legal requirements for residency status in Orange?”

Here's what they state about the legal requirements:

“Yes. Virginia law has three clear requirements for becoming a candidate on a ballot in an election. First, you have to be a resident of Virginia for a year; second, you have to be a resident of the locality where you’re running; and third, you have to be registered to vote at that residence. Both of us meet all three of those requirements. We knew the requirements of the statute before applying for candidacy and have sought to adhere to the law every step of the way.”

The Review reached out to Jeremiah Pent and Jason Cashell for comment in mid-October, when information about this issue was first learned. Two phone calls each, an email to both and two weeks went by with no comment.

It was after a Facebook message that Pent finally responded. Pent would not answer questions about how long he had lived at the apartment, or any specifics about when he moved, why he moved, who was staying with him at the apartment, or anything to that effect; however, he did reassert the legitimacy of his campaign.

“You don't get on a ballot because someone thinks you should or likes you. You get on it if you meet the legal requirements." wrote Pent. "Both of us reside in the town.”

While the Virginia Code is much clearer about things like voting under a false identity, or pressuring someone to vote a certain way through threat or bribe, discerning what the state requirements are for registering to vote at an address is something that takes some digging into the definitions of the words used in the state code. The short version is that one’s residence is both their “domicile” and “place of abode.” Both domicile and place of abode are what one considers to be his main, permanent, intentional home, and is considered the center of one’s domestic life. When one registers to vote, Virginia law says he must do so at his permanent residence, which is described above.

Pent owns several business LLCs. The most recent that was available online is dated September 8, 2022, two months prior to the election, and it's registered to an Arcadian Way address, outside of Orange. So are all the other LLC, corporate, webhosting, business and other open-source information available on him. All except his voter registration and his candidacy paperwork, that is. Meanwhile, Cashell runs Mayhurst Estate, a popular wedding destination outside of the town limits, where he's sometimes shown with his family on Instagram; it's difficult to find evidence of the upstairs apartment he listed on his candidacy paperwork.

As a result, some citizens believe that Pent and Cashell have not run a legitimate campaign. Grayson Butterfield, a resident and business owner in Town of Orange, had the lengthiest and most comprehensive letter the Review received, and it was sent to both the press and County officials, including the Town’s legal counsel, the County Registrar and the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

“Neither of the two men have established their permanent domicile within the town limits. Nor do I believe they have any true intention of doing so… they put down addresses at which they do not live as their permanent domicile on a voter registration form seemingly solely and intentionally to try to establish residency in order to vote and run for public office within the town. I think with even the slightest bit of investigation your office will determine that these men intentionally put down false addresses as their permanent residences. Who determines if it is a sham? As for Cashell, does he live at the tiny apartment in town that he used as his "home address" on his voter registration and candidate application form? It is obviously not his permanent domicile for him and his family of six. If you look at Jason and his wife Casey's Instagram page you can clearly see photographic and written evidence that they relish their country living at their home AT MAYHURST (not within the town limits). Let him run for County Supervisor in his district when the position comes up for election if indeed he wishes to put his talents towards local public office,” Butterfield stated in her letter.

Donna Harpold, Director of Elections and General Registrar, who also received many of the emails sent to the Review, said that it was outside of the purview of her office.

“As we lack any investigative authority, we have referred this matter to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office,” Harpold said in an email.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Diana O’Connell and her office did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Further attempts to contact both Jason Cashell and Jeremiah Pent were not returned.