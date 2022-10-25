Orange Town Council faces vehicle woes in final meeting before election

Concerts and trucks were the main points of focus at the October 17 meeting of the Orange Town Council.

In attendance of the meeting, which was held at the Community Center on Walker Street, were Town Attorney, Catherine Rea, Town Manager Gregory Woods, Town Clerk, Wendy Chewning, Mayor Martha Roby, Vice-Mayor Rick Sherman, and Town Council members Donna Waugh-Robinson and Elliot Fox.

The first half of the meeting was a light discussion, as the town is working out the particulars of their plans for a series of live music performances to compliment Gordonsville’s First Friday concerts. They’re looking at Fourth Fridays, as a way of avoiding competition with the County’s other big music events.

Vice-Mayor Sherman and Council member Fox both mentioned that September’s busy event schedule, including the Fall Street Festival in Gordonsville and the Orangetoberfest beer festival were both “tremendous successes.”

Of the new business discussed, the pressing issues were the dump truck and the trash truck.

The dump truck is a wastewater transport vehicle, and while it only sees about 24,000 miles per year (very little by town work truck standards), it’s a necessity.

All were in agreement that the truck needs replacing, but the problem is the national supply chain shortages. A new truck wouldn’t get here for 3 years. They could spend $30,000 fixing the engine, but it’s essentially a band-aid.

The second vehicle issue is trash trucks. The county owns two. One is broken down long-term, and the backup is starting to have minor issues. Should both trucks fail, it will turn into “a terrible bind,” according to Town Manager Gregory Woods.

If the backup truck fails and creates an outsourcing situation in the short term, the county will have to pay a private company to do the town’s trash pickup until a rental truck can be delivered. The rental is a longer-term situation, as it’s for a more manageable monthly rate versus outsourcing.

The good news is that, unlike the dump truck, the trash truck is still functioning. While it’s not reliable enough to ignore, it’s serviceable for the time being. The outsourcing and rental plans are if the backup truck breaks down, as well. Essentially, it’s plan C.

Mayor Roby seemed relieved to be reminded of that fact.

“I’m glad that we’re ahead of it,” she said, commending Woods on his attention to detail and proactive approach. “That’s good thinking.”

Finally, due to scheduling conflicts, the council members voted to move up their regularly scheduled meeting for December 22 to their work session meeting date on Monday, December 5 at 7 p.m.