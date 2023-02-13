For as long as Elaine Seal can remember, she has wanted to be a teacher.

The seventh-grade English teacher at Prospect Heights Middle School had an extensive career as a legal assistant before switching to education. But even as a child, she remembers playing school by herself, writing lessons and equations in chalk on the paneled walls of her old home.

And now Seal is not just any teacher, but she was also recently was named the 2023 Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) Teacher of the Year.

In many ways, becoming a teacher at Prospect Heights Middle School has been a full-circle experience for Seal. She comes from a long line of educators, including her grandfather, who served as a teacher, principal and assistant superintendent at OCPS; and her grandmother, who was an elementary school teacher in Madison.

“My uncle, my aunt, my cousin, my children, and also my nephew’s wife,” Seal said, going down the list of other family members who share her profession. “It’s definitely in our heritage that we have a lot of teachers.”

That heritage goes even farther for Seal, who attended PHMS herself as a student and later completed her teaching practicum there. When the opportunity arose eight years ago to teach full-time at the school, it felt like a natural fit.

“I really felt that connection, that comfort, just coming into the building,” Seal explained. “It was just very warm and inviting and felt like home. As a teacher, your room becomes your home almost. You spend a lot of time here. So it just felt like this was the place.”

Seal’s degree in secondary education allows her to work with students up to grade 12, but she enjoys the special bond that she can build with middle school students.

“They have that kind of unique trust that they build with teachers, and that support and connection,” she said. “I really think they’re ones who you can mold into that future person who’s going to be a bright light in the world, and I like having that ability to walk this journey with them.”

In terms of subject matter, Seal said that she has always liked grammar, joking that her family might think she likes it “a little too much.” More importantly, she enjoys teaching a subject that applies to every field and taking on the challenge of getting students interested in reading.

“I’ve had several students say, ‘I’ve never read a book from cover to cover,’ and that charges me to say, ‘Okay, we’re going to change that before you leave my classroom,’” she said.

To get the students engaged in reading, Seal conducts a series of book clubs each year, challenging her pupils to finish a book over the course of 15 days. She said it’s especially rewarding to see the students who didn’t believe they could finish a book finally find something that clicks with their interests.

“When you give them that book they’ve chosen and they start it and you have to peel it back from them to do the next thing for class, that’s some kind of exciting,” Seal said.

She also enjoys the opportunity that writing assignments give to open students’ eyes to the bigger picture. Her favorite project, a research writing unit on the decades of the 20th century, has been pivotal in getting students engaged not only in writing but also in history.

Seal initially found that her students were more drawn to the latter half of the century and struggled to relate to earlier history, but she and her husband Delmer worked together to come up with a creative solution.

Seal explained that one year as the project was approaching, Delmer, who she named as her biggest supporter, started bringing home a large assortment of antiques.

“I would ask why and he’d say, ‘Well, you’ll see soon enough,’” Seal recollected. “And come to find out, as we got into this the following school year, he started pulling things out.”

It turns out that the items were hand-picked for the research unit to give students a glimpse of what life was like at the turn of the century. Over the course of her career, Seal has brought in everything from old clothes washing implements to an antique wooden toilet, and interest in early 20th century among the students has risen accordingly. To this day, students can be seen bringing in their apples from lunch so that they can process them in Seal’s antique apple peeler, watching with glee as ringlets of peel fly away from the fruit inside.

Seal sees education as a team effort. In addition to the support of her husband and family, she was forthcoming in her gratitude for the connections she has been able to build with her entire team of PHMS teachers and administrators. She also stressed the importance of creating a mutual system of support between teachers and parents.

“When we have that connection that everybody knows, we all work together and we network together for every single student," said Seal. "That parent support is important, I feel, to help us nurture the whole child.”

OCPS Superintendent Daniel Hornick said that Seal’s unique gift for connecting with students, parents and colleagues was a major factor in the school system’s decision to recognize her as teacher of the year.

“Her compassion, commitment, and ability to build and foster positive relationships are truly remarkable and have positively impacted all of her students,” Hornick shared. “Prospect Heights Middle School and Orange County Schools as a whole are better because of Mrs. Seal.”

Ultimately, that special level of compassion is the attribute that shines through in Seal’s entire attitude toward teaching. When asked what she would choose as the one thing students would learn from having Seal as a teacher, her response was immediate and clear:

“That I love them.”