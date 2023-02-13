Despite unanimous pushback from citizens who spoke during public comment, the board of Orange County Public Schools (OSPS) passed a motion at its Feb. 6 meeting to discontinue all programming with The Arts Center In Orange until a memorandum of understanding (MOU) is reached between the two organizations.

The latest development is part of the continued fallout stemming from a fashion workshop led by drag performer Wisteria Ivy, which was originally scheduled for Feb. 22 but ultimately was postponed indefinitely.

According to a presentation given during the meeting by OSPS Superintendent Daniel Hornick, past and present cooperation between the schools and the Arts Center has included such programs as the annual Young Visions student art exhibit, free art kits to distribute to students during the pandemic, training for OSPS teachers to develop their skills in mediums such as ceramics and field trips for art classes, art club and the school’s National Arts Honor Society.

Dr. Hornick said regarding the programs the Arts Center has offered, “The one that came to mind first and foremost is for many years, the Arts Center has had volunteers that would come to our head start. We do not have an art teacher on staff—a fine arts teacher—and so the Arts Center has sent volunteers over to provide teaching and instruction and opportunities to our head start students.”

He also noted that all Arts Center-affiliated programs are vetted by school administrators and assessed for relevance to curricular goals. The Arts Center does not receive any funding from the school system.

A request to the school regarding two questions, whether a memorandum of understanding had yet been reached and whether the school had made alternative arrangements for head start art instruction in the meantime, did not receive a response by press time.

Out of the nine community members who offered public comment, five spoke directly in defense of the Arts Center. A sixth, Ellen Wessel, did not mention the Arts Center by name but urged the board to “respect and appreciate the awesome variety of learners in our public schools and honor your policy of nondiscrimination with regard to sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, race, color, national origin, disability, ancestry, age, et cetera.”

Ed Harvey, board president of the Arts Center, urged caution against the spread of unconfirmed information via social media, adding that none of the most vocal online detractors had reached out to the Arts Center directly with questions.

Community member Alan Daniel raised similar concerns about a lack of communication between the school board and the center.

“I can say this,” Daniel revealed, “because through my FOIA requests with all agencies involved, I did not see any official emails or emails from nonofficial accounts to the Arts Center seeking additional information or clarification on the event, even though two agencies—this board and the [Orange County] board of supervisors—want to act on a Facebook post and hearsay apparently without seeking the full truth.”

The Orange County Review has obtained a copy of the FOIA request findings regarding the school board, which do not contain any messages from school board members to the Arts Center. District 5 school board member Jim Hopkins responded to a request for further information, saying that he had in fact reached out Arts Center Executive Director Anna Pillow via LinkedIn. The LinkedIn message was not included on the FOIA report and Hopkins did not respond to a follow-up request for verification by press time.

School board members did not directly respond to the commenters with the exception of District 3 board member Michael Jones, who stated, “I think it’s great that everybody has come out and voiced opinions of where they fall on things,” before expressing concerns about Wisteria Ivy’s performance character being a “pseudo-identity.”

District 4 school board member Chelsea Quintern made an argument that the presence of adult content on Ivy’s social media accounts made the performer an inappropriate choice for an instructor.

“Now I understand that’s a personal social media page,” Quintern stated. “However, if you’re affiliating that page with your professional duties as a teacher and educator, there’s a line that needs to be drawn.”

Quintern herself has garnered controversy since becoming a school board member for regularly posting political content on the public Facebook page associated with her campaign. A petition started earlier this year on Change.org to remove her from office has gathered 1,140 signatures so far. Last Wednesday, Quintern posted an image on the page with the words, “Let’s be clear: Chelsea Quintern is a right-wing ‘Christian’ radical who wants to for [sic] her narrow, rigid religious ideology on everyone in the public school system. She says that ‘Scripture is the final authority.’ This is who she is. This is who the Republican Party is. These are seriously dangerous, demented people.”

Initial investigation suggests that the image is a heavy edited version of an online comment on a previous article about the petition, with much of the contents omitted and pieced back together. One Facebook user provided a screenshot of the original comment. Quintern did not respond to a request for comment regarding her statement and whether she had altered the image in the Facebook post by press time.

Two days prior, Quintern posted another image on the same account juxtaposing a photo of nonbinary musical artist Sam Smith with a picture of a family in church. The caption by the original poster reads, “Good is called evil and evil is called good.”

Following public comment and their own discussion, the board voted 4-0 in favor of the motion to cut ties with the Arts Center until an MOU can be agreed upon. District 2 board member and chairperson Sherrie Page was not in attendance at the meeting.

The next regular meeting of the OCPS board will take place Monday, March 6, at 7 p.m. in the Taylor Education Administration Complex. Video recordings of all school board meetings are available to the public and can be viewed at www.ocss-va.org/stream.