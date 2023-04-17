The Rotary Club of Orange held its annual fundraiser Saturday, April 15, at Rounton Farm in Orange. This year, the event featured live and silent auctions and a barbecue dinner, all in support of the organization’s scholarship program for Orange County graduates.

Founded in 1905 in Chicago, Rotary Club International consists of more than 6,000 clubs in 200 countries with 1.4 million Rotarians worldwide. The civic organization’s global initiatives include a 35-year campaign to eradicate polio, which has resulted in a 99.9 percent reduction in polio cases since the club first started vaccinating children in the Philippines in 1979, according to the Rotary Club International website.

The Rotary Club of Orange has existed since 1927 and stewards a wide variety of service projects throughout Orange County. In addition to providing scholarships, the club hosts Rise Against Hunger at Orange County High School to provide 10,000 meals each year for those in need, assembles dental hygiene kits for the Orange County Children’s Toy Box, and organizes the annual Orange Christmas Parade and memorial tree lighting.

Completed Orange Rotary projects have included funding the purchase of solar panels to power Orange County Public Schools' STEM bus, installing two Little Free Library book exchange boxes at Orange County schools, and establishing the QUEST Club to provide mentoring support for incoming high school freshmen.

Crystal Hale, current secretary and president-elect of the Rotary Club of Orange, will be stepping into her new role in July, when 40-year Rotarian Cal Ewing retires as president. Hale said she was drawn to the program by the eagerness of club members to make a difference in their community. Serving as Orange County Department of Social Services director by day, Hale explained that civic groups like the Rotary Club often step up to tackle community issues that go beyond what the government can provide.

“So, the old saying is 'it takes a village,' right?” Hale said. “And even in my position with Orange County Social Services, although we have many services and programs, there are gaps. Through Rotary and other organizations in the community, we're filling those gaps.”

At Saturday’s fundraiser, attendees took part in a live (and lively) auction, with Tony Wilson acting as auctioneer. Prizes ranging from dinners to farm tours, airplane rides and even a lawnmower were generously donated by community members, businesses, and organizations.

Ellen and Rob Pitera, owners of Rounton Farm, donated use of the barn space for the event, and Barbeque Exchange and Honah Lee Vineyards provided food and beverages. Familiar faces like Town of Orange Mayor Martha Roby and school board chair Sherrie Page pitched in to serve the hungry crowd.

Hale said that new members are always welcome and can learn more by attending club meetings, held the first and third Tuesdays of each month at 8 a.m. at the Orange Community Meeting Room, located at 234 Warren St. in the town of Orange. For more information, visit www.orangerotaryva.org.