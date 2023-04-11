The Orange County Planning Commission voted Thursday, April 6, to recommend approval of the Wilderness Crossing proposal to the Orange County Board of Supervisors.

The proposed development would require rezoning approximately 2,618 acres of largely undeveloped property on the eastern end of the county from a combination of agricultural, industrial, residential and commercial zones to Planned Development – Mixed Use. Major features of the proposed development include between 4,200 and 5,000 new residential units as well as up to 732 acres of industrial use.

The original application was submitted in March 2021 by KEG Associates III under the leadership of Kenny Dotson and legal representative Charlie Payne. Since then, the developers have hit several snags along the way, including having to resubmit the application in July 2021 when the first one expired.

Thursday’s vote came on the heels of a decision by the commission to delay the vote following the March 23 public hearing in order to allow the applicants time to make changes based on community input and requests from the commissioners. With the exception of Dotson’s son, all 30 commenters at the hearing opposed the project, with concerns ranging from environmental impacts to traffic to higher taxes.

According to Orange County Planner Eric Bittner, the county received an additional 600 written comments regarding the project, and at the April 6 meeting, District 5 Commissioner Bryan Nicol revealed that only one of those letters had been in support of the proposal.

In terms of positive potential, a fiscal analysis presented by Russell Archambault of RKG Associates on behalf of the applicant suggested a significant economic impact on the county. The analysis estimated a total of $304 million in cumulative net-positive revenue over the 40-year period, including $4.3 million in the first decade, under a 5,000-unit housing buildout scenario. Several commissioners questioned the validity of the study during a meeting on Feb. 16, but a subsequent request to the county for an independent analysis was denied.

During the April meeting, commissioners attempted to follow up on a number of loose ends and continued concerns. In March, District 3 Commissioner and Chair Donald Brooks asked Bittner to obtain written documentation from the Rapidan Service Authority regarding the county’s current water capacity. On Thursday, Bittner responded that planning staff had reached out to authority and that the organization declined, saying that it had already stated its position and had nothing new to add.

Bittner presented the applicant’s proffer statement revisions as “overall, very helpful,” with clarifying language removing previous ambiguities around issues such as whether the entire site would be included in the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality’s voluntary remediation program, which the applicant is required to take part in according to the terms of the proffer.

However, Nicol pushed back on the idea that the proffer statement had been meaningfully changed, asking legal representative Charlie Payne about a list of specific requests made by the commissioners at the previous meeting. These included buffer increases, reducing the number of access points on Route 3, and funding additional fire trucks and a new landfill cell to handle the amount of waste that would be produced by an increasing population. Payne confirmed that none of the changes Nicol listed had been made.

Nicol also questioned Payne about the applicant’s readiness to handle a drought, noting that Orange County is currently in drought designation D0, or “abnormally dry,” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Payne responded that further water strategies would be created as development takes place over time, stating, “I trust the development process and the permit process at the local level and at the state level.”

Later, District 1 Commissioner Jason Capelle questioned whether the zoning ordinance used for the development was justified given the size of the project. Under county code, a PDM district “implements the policies, objectives, and purposes of the Comprehensive Plan, the Germanna-Wilderness Area Plan, and the Code of Virginia § 15.2-2283 by allowing for interrelated and compatible commercial, institutional, residential, and recreational uses within an interconnected pedestrian-oriented neighborhood.”

Orange County Planning and Zoning Director Josh Frederick responded by saying that the PDM zoning ordinance “was never intended to apply to something of this scale.”

Other members of the commission had a more positive outlook for the project.

District 4 Commissioner Adam Bryington noted the potential for the development to serve as a catalyst for solving existing problems within the county, such as the need for more schools.

“The county needs a high school on that end of the county,” he said, “and I’m hoping this development will force that. Because the way we’ve been going since we’ve needed a high school, it’s been a few more every year … We’ll just add a few trailers, we’ll build a little wall here and a new room, and we’ll make do.”

Bryington also hoped that the project would force the county to take the issue of increasing its water capacity more seriously.

“We needed an impoundment 20 years ago according to the study we had. No impoundment,” he stated. “We just build more houses, and we keep kicking the can down the road … So maybe the county, in the process of building the development, will have to take the issue seriously. If not, the citizens are probably going to tar and feather somebody.”

Ultimately, the commission voted 3-2 in favor of the proposal, with Brooks, Bryington and District 2 Commissioner George Yancey for, and Capelle and Nicol against. Review of the proposal will now turn over to the Orange County Board of Supervisors. According to Orange County Chief Deputy Clerk Alyson Simpson, the board of supervisors will hold its own public hearing regarding Wilderness Crossing, the date of which will be determined at a future meeting.

For more information on the Wilderness Crossing proposed rezoning, including the application and additional documents, visit www.orangecountyva.gov/1000/REZ-22-03-Wilderness-Crossing. Videos and agendas from all Orange County Planning Commission meetings can be found at www.orangecountyva.gov/525/Agendas-Minutes.