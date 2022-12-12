Orange girls rout Spotsylvania with exhausting defense

Overmatched, outplayed and overwhelmed at every facet of the game, visiting Spotsylvania High School found itself on the very short end of a 60-8 defeat by the Lady Hornets this past week at the Orange Sports Complex.

Stepping in front of an errant Orange inbounds pass, the Knights' Emma Siefker stormed to the basket with a driving layup to put her team in front 2-0 at the 7:39 mark of the first period.

But the lead would prove fleeting, as the Hornets soon spliced together a 21-0 run with five different players scored for the Hornets, including a pair of three pointers from Maggie Johnson and another trey from Olivia Sciabbarrasi.

To begin the run, Laney Fayard tallied back-to-back layups to put her squad in front, as Molly Howell contributed a couple of under-the-bucket putbacks and Janiyah Hackley hit a floater from the lane.

Siefker bookend her initial bucket with the final points of the quarter with another layup after a steal at half court, making the score 21-4 in favor of the hosts at the end of the period.

“A lot of girls on the roster come to practice hard every day," said Orange Head Coach Corey Edmonds. "[And if] we do what we’re supposed to do, everybody will play."

Continuing its dominance into the second period, Orange (2-1) used another punishing 17-2 streak to all but assure a positive outcome for the hosts as several other players complemented the scoreboard. Freshman Witt Tibbs started the period by scoring from the free throw line while Hackley hit consecutive shots from underneath.

For the second consecutive game, Orange County’s defensive pressure forced over thirty turnovers from its opponent, while also doubling up on the rebound margin (43-21), preventing the Lady Knights from gaining any traction.

For the evening, Johnson pulled down eight rebounds to go with her 13 points while Hackley and Keller Hines had seven boards each.

According to Edmonds, “This was a good team win and with situations like tonight, you don’t want to get sloppy and there’s stuff you still have got to work on. We’re a pressing team but we still want to play good defense at half-court and things like that ... I was pleased how we got after it because we want to get out in transition and get after people.”

The second half was seemingly even more exhausting for Spotsylvania as the Hornets shut out their guests in the third quarter while running their consecutive point streak to 24 which extended back to the second periods 4:25 mark.

Skillful offensive maneuvering allowed Orange to score effortlessly with seven consecutive layups in the paint as Sciabbarrasi scored the first four points of the quarter to give her nine for the contest. Laney Fayard brought her individual tally to 12 points on the night with a pair of buckets from the lane while Johnson, Tristen Weaver and Kayla Gawaldo contributed for the Hornets 14-point period.

Hayley Searles hit a jumper from inside the arc for the Knights' final points of the night with seven minutes remaining as Orange claimed its second win of the young season with relative ease.

Said Edmonds, “We’re not a finished product, so I have to remind them that every night is not going to be like this, so we have to have three hard days of practice because we have three games next week. There’s Madison again who is going to be hungry to beat us, and we start district play with two games next week, Western Albemarle and Fluvanna. So we have to take it one game at a time and play our style of basketball and whatever happens is going to happen.”