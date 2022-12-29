Orange girls out-rebound Spotsylvania for third win of season

Securing their third victory of the season and sweeping Spotsylvania High School for the second time this year, the Lady Hornets easily took down their hosts 73-35 the week before the Christmas break.

Throwing down 10 of her game-high 23 points in the first period, senior Maggie Johnson led her team to a 20-9 opening quarter as Orange governed the Lady Knights in practically every facet of the contest.

Pulling away 35 rebounds to Spotsylvania’s 11 in the first-half, the Hornets utilized that dominance in controlling the boards to put up 14 points in the lane while limiting the Knights to four, doubling the score at halftime by a score of 43-21.

A persistent presence with her unyielding defensive disruptions, Laney Fayard picked Spotsylvania’s pocket for five steals on the night, converting three for breakaway layups and leading to 14 points for the Hornets second double-digit scorer in the game.

JaNiyah Hackley and Riley Harrington contributed a pair of three-pointers each in the second period. Hackley gave Orange a 32-13 lead with her second trey at the 4:35 mark as Harrington nailed back-to-back trifectas to close the half.

The Hornets had a collective seven treys for the game as Olivia Sciabbarrasi also provided a three-pointer early in the contest to give Orange its first double-digit lead at 12-2 with just over four minutes (4:08) to go in the opening period.

Hackley, Harrington and Sciabbarrasi all had eight points apiece for the Hornets.

An Orange slowdown did not occur after the break as an 11-4 run gave the visitors a 54-26 advantage following Fayard’s soft jumper from the lane with 4:45 remaining in the third period. Peyton Courtney began the streak with a powerful putback underneath the bucket at the beginning of the period.

Closing the period by giving her squad a 30-point advantage at 65-35, Sciabbarrasi hit a perfectly arched jumper from outside the free throw line with :25 second on the clock.

Kelly Ross had 11 points for Spotsylvania while Ellie Cox contributed eight.

For the game, Orange (3-4) controlled the boards impressively with 50 rebounds while forcing the Knights into 38 turnovers.

After a tournament in Danville this past week, the Lady Hornets will resume in the new year on Tuesday, Jan. 3 against visitors Monticello High School. The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. tip.