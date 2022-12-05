Orange Girls Basketball outpaces Madison for the win

It’s always satisfying to defeat an arch-rival, especially a border-county adversary — which is what Orange County did this past Thursday evening, in upending the Lady Mountaineers 58-48 at the Hornet Sports Complex.

During a closely contested game throughout the first half with three ties in the score early, the Lady Hornets utilized impressive ball movement with equally imposing defensive pressure on Madison to improve to .500 on the young season with their first victory since mid-January of last year.

“This senior class, this is the fourth year that a lot of these girls are playing varsity, and this is the first time they have gotten a win after two games," said Orange County Head Coach Corey Edmonds. "They are ecstatic, I’m ecstatic — but I told them to celebrate tonight but come to practice tomorrow and work hard, because we have Spotsylvania next week and we can’t let it go to our heads because we still have to improve; we’re not a finished product. I’m pleased with the win but I also know that we have to keep it going to constantly improve. We have to show people that we’re totally different.”

Opening the contest with Whitlee Swink nailing a three-pointer just ten seconds into the quarter, Madison took a 3-0 lead. After a pair of knots in the score and six lead changes later, Madison held a one-point advantage at the end of the period at 15-14.

A transitional second period had both squads exchanging leads, with Orange taking a four-point lead at 23-19 with 3:39 remaining until halftime as Maggie Johnson, Laney Fayard and Witt Tibbs all contributed during the Hornets run. Johnson put up three treys in the opening quarter for her squad.

Continuing to swap leads, the Mountaineers, in what would ultimately be their last lead of the evening, used a 7-2 run to take a slim edge at 26-25 with just under three minutes (2:52) remaining in the half. Orange would move in front 28-27 moments later on Olivia Sciabbarrasi’s three-pointer at the 2:20 mark of the period.

Forcing the Mountaineers into an inconceivable 32 turnovers on the night, Orange (1-1) manipulated its visitors into uncomfortable positions time and time again with a pestering defensive presence that also allowed the hosts to control the boards by a towering 61-40 advantage in rebounds.

“I knew it was a lot of turnovers tonight that we forced, but didn’t realize how many," said Edmonds. "We preach getting after it, don’t reach and to just keep your hands up and move your feet, so I’m pleased because I really think we went out and did our jobs on the boards and so forth.”

Dominating the third quarter by doubling up Madison (1-1) 10-5 on the scoreboard also helped to secure the win for the Hornets as Tristen Weaver spotted up for a trifecta with :52 seconds left in the quarter to give her team a 40-29 lead.

Giving her team its largest lead of the night at 48-36, Sciabbarrasi zeroed in on a three-pointer from the left corner with 4:55 remaining in the contest. Orange eventually maintained a steady and confident composure to lock down the Mountaineers in the final stanza by sinking 10 of 12 free throws down the stretch with Johnson making the last eight foul shots for the Hornets.

Placing three players in double figures for the game, Orange was paced by senior Maggie Johnson as she led all game scorers with 25 points while pulling away 17 rebounds. Meanwhile, classmate Sciabbarrasi pumped in 12 points while Laney Fayard added 10, accounting for 81% of the Hornets points. Johnson and Sciabbarrasi both had three treys apiece.

Said Edmonds, “Maggie (Johnson) was great tonight and not only her but Laney (Fayard) played a good game, Olivia (Sciabbarrasi) was great and we got contributions from everybody. I told the girls that it doesn’t matter what the box score says necessarily because everybody contributed whether you played zero minutes or you were on the bench cheering on your teammates. We’re all in this together as we can’t rely on just a couple people; it could be anybody’s night anytime and you just have to be ready and those free throws down the stretch were big.”

The Hornets return to the court on Tuesday, December 6 when they host Spotsylvania High School in a 7:30 p.m. scheduled tip.