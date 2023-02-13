A disappointing end to the Lady Hornets season with a 62-44 loss to visiting Albemarle High School was simultaneously an encouraging sign for the future of the program, with Orange more than doubling last year’s win total at 10 wins rather than just four from the previous season.

“We gave it our best shot and sometimes things just don’t work out but its not from a lack of trying. I’m sad that we have some seniors leaving and we really tried to make a push to get in the playoffs but that’s life, that’s basketball, it sometimes just doesn’t work out for you. I’m really proud of them and I’m going to miss them,” said Orange County Head Coach Corey Edmonds.

After a trey from Kaley Maynard opened the contest to put Albemarle in front 3-0, the Hornets answered quickly as senior Maggie Johnson popped her own triple from the left baseline, knotting the game before another trifecta by Sophie Lynn put the Patriots ahead for good at the 6:40 mark of the first period. A 10-3 run from Albemarle closed the period as it doubled the score at 18-9.

Riley Harrington pulled Orange within six points with a three-pointer to begin the second stanza but another spurt from the Patriots, including a turnaround jumper from the lane by Marieme Wade, had the visitors enjoying a double-digit lead at 25-14. Harrington closed the Hornet quarter scoring with an underneath-the-basket bucket (30-17) before consecutive layups from Maggie and Sophie Lynn respectively ended the half with Albemarle in the lead at 34-17.

Following the break, an 8-2 Patriot outburst gave them a 23 point advantage at 42-19 with 7:19 on the third period clock.

Determined to not give in or give up, Orange (10-12/4-10) enthusiastically raised its level of play with five consecutive scores from Laney Fayard and a trifecta of treys from Johnson, Keller Hines and Johnson again in addition to a traditional three-point play courtesy of Peyton Courtney. The 17-2 Hornet surge brought them to within 44-36 with five seconds remaining in the quarter until a desperation hook shot from Lauren Grady pushed Albemarle’s margin back to double-digits.

Said Edmonds, “The second-half response was great because we could have just quit and hung our heads but I told them to just play, because what do we have to lose? All you can ask for as a coach is to just give yourself a shot. We overplayed a bit in the fourth quarter and fatigue may have played a part but we gave ourselves a chance and that’s all I can ask for.”

Nailing both of her free throw attempts, Witt Tibbs sliced the Patriot lead to 50-43 with 4:45 remaining in the game. A dagger to Orange County’s rally chances, Maynard knocked down consecutive triples to boost Albemarle’s advantage to 56-43 with 2:20 on the scoreboard clock as the visitors stepped up their defensive stance and limited the Hornets to a single point the rest of the way.

Placing two players in double figures, the Patriots' Maynard led all scorers with 19 points as Sophie Lynn had 16 points.

According to Edmonds, “Yes, we could have cleaned it up a little bit but at the end of the day, I’m pleased with my girls. We had a high and the young girl hit back-to-back threes and then we had a little low but we still kept playing, so I’m proud of my ladies. We improved quite a bit from last season, we ended up 10 and 12. We’ve gone from one win to four wins to ten the past few seasons so it's something to build on and I told the young girls that we have to get better and not go backwards but forward and take that next step.”

For the Hornets, Johnson pumped in 19 points to go along with seven boards while Fayard, also pulling away seven rebounds, contributed 10 points with a pair of assists. Harrington had seven points as Courtney came down with five rebounds.