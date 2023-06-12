After a few years of pandemic-related ups and downs, the Orange Volunteer Fire Company Fireman’s Fair and Parade were back in full swing earlier this month.

The celebration from June 7 through June 10 included classic carnival rides, games and food each day, with a parade on the evening of June 8 consisting of representatives from more than 50 local businesses, organizations and political campaigns.

According to Fire Chief Whit Jacobs, the fair returned in 2021 after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID outbreak, but this is the first year that the parade has been back since the pandemic.

“It’s good to have that community feeling back,” said Jacobs, a fourth-generation firefighter who grew up attending the fair and parade himself. “We lost part of that for a while with COVID. It was for the right reasons, for the protection of everybody’s health and so forth, but I think we lost some of that. It’s good to see some of that coming back, where people can be together outside and do things as a community.”

And the community certainly did show up. As of June 9, Jacobs reported that attendance at the fair was the highest the fire company had seen in recent history. That’s good news for the department, which uses the fair to raise funds for needs, such as facility and equipment upgrades, through games and raffle ticket sales.

“It’s kind of a full-circle thing if you think about it,” Jacobs said. “We’re bringing something into the community, and the community in turn is supporting the department.”

Jacobs shared that he also was happy with the level of participation from other first responder organizations who came from departments across the county and region to take part in the parade.

“It’s nice to see,” Jacobs reflected. “We always talk about a kind of brotherhood in the fire service. A lot of those departments we rarely run with, as far as running calls, but I think there’s always that common understanding of supporting each other in any way we can.”