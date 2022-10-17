Orange Fire Chief laments holdups in equipment, personnel in Supervisors report

Last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting featured a mixed report from Jeff Mendonca, president of the Volunteer Fire Chiefs Association, who listed inflation and supply chain issues as well as red tape and bureaucracy as problems that were affecting county fire and rescue operations.

First was the good news: volunteer numbers were reported last quarter at 144, and this had climbed to 156. In addition to high school and volunteer academy classes feeding that pipeline, Chief Mendonca credited the increase to a partnership with First Arriving, a multimedia marketing company that provides outreach support and marketing materials for first responder organizations.

“With the help of First Arriving, we’ve been gradually building our volunteer numbers to where they should be,” he said. “The problem we in have in recruiting is not that we’re not getting enough active members running calls, but people to help in a support mindset. They used to call it the ‘auxiliary,’ people to help with organizational and fundraising efforts.”

Mendonca also said that another common hurdle to getting new recruits out in the field comes from the logjammed state background check system.

“Because our firefighters are also involved in medical care, everyone that responds has to be cleared with the State OEMS board through their background checks, and it is a grossly inadequate system,” Mendonca said. “Unfortunately, it’s a state thing, so it’s not something we can do a lot about. But we lose candidates because of it.”

The background check system was implemented in 2013. It conducts background checks on candidates who work with the public in a medical role, looking for such things as serious and violent felonies; crimes whose victims were patients in their care; revocation of a medical license in another state or jurisdiction.

The delays are not limited to the recruitment pipeline, either, said Mendonca.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) makes recommendations for the maintenance and replacement of fire trucks and equipment. Those recommendations were made prior to the current global microchip and supply chain shortages, meaning that firefighter trucks and equipment are becoming harder and harder to acquire.

“In a perfect world, we’d be replacing apparatus every 20 years,” Mendonca said. “We base our guidelines for replacement and maintenance on the NFPA, but we’re not in danger of being unable to answer any calls or not have what we need in the field.”

Currently, the estimated waiting period for a new fire apparatus is two years, Mendonca said.

Those interested in volunteering with their local fire stations as active or auxiliary personnel can contact their local volunteer fire station.