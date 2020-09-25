Orange County virus numbers remain low; Fauquier logs most fatalities in Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District

In response to the student testing positive, the notice posted on the division's website states, in part: “We understand this may cause some uneasiness, [but] the overall risk of exposure to the majority of students and staff in our school is low. Students or staff members who are considered close contacts have been notified separately, as they may be at a higher risk. We have been in close contact with the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District to identify the steps that need to be taken to keep our students, staff and families safe and healthy.”