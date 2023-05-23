More than 300 Orange County High School students received their diplomas on May 20 at Porterfield Park. The commencement ceremony was a poignant reminder of the obstacles this distinctive class has already overcome, as well as those that remain.

High school Principal Frank Palmieri and master of ceremonies Vivian Kestner welcomed guests on a foggy Saturday morning that soon gave way to a welcome burst of sunshine. Co-salutatorian Scott Clore used his time on the stage to applaud his classmates for making it through the difficulties of the COVID pandemic.

“Before we embark on the next challenge, let us not forget that as members of the class of 2023, we are part of something unique that no other group can claim,” he said. “Over the past four years, we’ve collectively faced battles and persevered through very unusual circumstances.”

Clore went on to describe what it was like to have his academic career interrupted by the outbreak.

“Midway through our freshman year, we went home, where we began to learn from a distance while figuring out how to remain awake during Zoom meetings,” he said. “During the time when we were supposed to be acclimating to Orange County High School and creating lifelong memories, we instead missed out on some critical face-to-face encounters. Fortunately, we returned to school and were able to have a sweet little taste of that normal high school experience we’d hoped for.”

He concluded with an admonition to students to “take nothing for granted,” pay attention to relationships and focus on the things that are under their control.

The other co-salutatorian of the class of ‘23, Abbey Murray, shifted the focus from the past to the future. Joking that she “got some help from ChatGPT” for her speech, Murray discussed recent advancements in automation and technology.

“I would like to use this speech to say to you, my fellow classmates and everyone else, that no computer, robot or artificial intelligence will ever be able to replace what people can do for other people. … We cannot forget the need for everyday kindness,” she said.

“As we go out into this world, let’s develop our human intelligence,” Murray continued. “Let’s work hard, build talents, acquire skills and wholeheartedly contribute to a society that needs our contributions.”

Valedictorian Sakhile Dingani Solomzi “Solo” Mthethwa delivered a speech that began by uplifting others. He thanked those who had supported him throughout his life, including family, teachers and wrestling coaches, before celebrating the accomplishments of his fellow students.

“For the student body of Orange County High School: Throughout our years at the high school, we’ve experienced a lot of turmoil to say the least, yet you all remained persistent and unwavering. Regardless of what you faced in the peaks and troughs you went through, you managed to survive it all. That in itself is a huge accomplishment,” Mthethwa said before lauding a number of his peers, including a first-generation college student and a small business owner. He also recognized Stella Steigler, a fellow wrestler who is the first female from Orange County to go to District 1 in college wrestling as she heads to Lock Haven University in the fall.

Taking a more somber tone, Mthethwa addressed the challenges that students of color face on the road to achieving their goals. He recalled instances in which others told him that his now-realized dreams, such as going to Harvard University or wrestling at a top school, were unrealistic.

“At OCHS, this is what every Black and minority person that succeeds on a high level has to endure,” he said. “We have worked far too hard for far too long to have our blood, sweat and tears continuously swept under the rug. We cannot allow this any longer.”

“I truly believe each and every one of you have the ability to achieve greatness in any field you choose to,” he continued. “I know you will have to work harder than everybody else just to get the same or even less recognition. … Make them unable to continue to deny our presence. Be so great that they’re forced to acknowledge our greatness.”

Mthethwa also drew attention to teachers and staff in the school district, thanking them for continuing their work despite facing their own struggles such as understaffing and a difficult political climate.

“Our teachers get paid virtually nothing, yet they protect their student body to the highest standard possible. What do they get in return? They’re called groomers by parents on Facebook. Instead of our school board backing these teachers, they buy into the narrative and concern themselves more with depriving students of their basic freedoms, releasing policies to take away Black history and forcibly outing students who are not heterosexual,” Mthethwa said, calling on the immediate resignation of three members of the Orange County School Board.

In May 2022, those three members — Chelsea Quintern, Melissa Anderson and Jim Hopkins — each voted in favor of Quintern’s “divisive content” resolution, which bans critical race theory and other unspecified “inherently divisive concepts” from being taught in Orange County Public Schools. A vote on a “parental involvement in gender identity” resolution by Hopkins was tabled earlier this year and its future remains unclear.

Mthethwa left the class of 2023 with a charge to follow their dreams, take risks and chase what they love while creating the change they want to see in the world.

“In the words of an old Zulu proverb, the bull is amongst the calves,” he concluded. “Every great leader was once an ordinary person. The leaders of tomorrow are the youth of today.”