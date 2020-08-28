Orange County subject to health department investigation after possible violation of governor's executive order

On Tuesday afternoon, the Orange County Board of Supervisors held its first in-person meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic forced most public activities to grind to a halt just about everywhere.

By Thursday, the county was under investigation for possibly violating Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order requiring protective masks in indoor settings.

The board met in its basement meeting room in the Gordon Building on Main Street in Orange. Supervisors and three county staff members were not wearing masks while seated on the dais, which is too small to accommodate physical distancing. Instead, they made do with plastic dividers separating them from each other.

When it came time to present plaques honoring law enforcement officers and private citizens for their service to the county, supervisors didn’t mask up nor did they observe physical distancing during the presentations.

All of the plaque recipients were masked, in keeping with the large sign posted on the entrance to the Gordon Building. The sign states: “To control the spread of Coronavirus, and in keeping with the Governor's Executive Order 63, Face Coverings are Appreciated and Expected in this Facility.”

The notice goes on to specify that masks are available to anyone entering the building, and indeed, there was a stack of disposable masks on the table outside the boardroom.

According to federal and state health authorities, a face covering protects others from the wearer's exhalations of potentially infected nose and mouth droplets. With that as the subtext, the last line of the Gordon Building's sign asks everyone to think about others as much as themselves: “We appreciate your care and concern for your friends and neighbors.”