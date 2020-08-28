Orange County subject to health department investigation after possible violation of governor's executive order

On Tuesday afternoon, the Orange County Board of Supervisors held its first in-person meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic forced most public activities to grind to a halt just about everywhere.
By Thursday, the county was under investigation for possibly violating Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order requiring protective masks in indoor settings.
The board met in its basement meeting room in the Gordon Building on Main Street in Orange. Supervisors and three county staff members were not wearing masks while seated on the dais, which is too small to accommodate physical distancing. Instead, they made do with plastic dividers separating them from each other.
When it came time to present plaques honoring law enforcement officers and private citizens for their service to the county, supervisors didn’t mask up nor did they observe physical distancing during the presentations.
All of the plaque recipients were masked, in keeping with the large sign posted on the entrance to the Gordon Building. The sign states: “To control the spread of Coronavirus, and in keeping with the Governor's Executive Order 63, Face Coverings are Appreciated and Expected in this Facility.”
The notice goes on to specify that masks are available to anyone entering the building, and indeed, there was a stack of disposable masks on the table outside the boardroom.
According to federal and state health authorities, a face covering protects others from the wearer's exhalations of potentially infected nose and mouth droplets. With that as the subtext, the last line of the Gordon Building's sign asks everyone to think about others as much as themselves: “We appreciate your care and concern for your friends and neighbors.”
The optics at Tuesday's meeting suggested the supervisors fell short in the care and concern department--and disobeyed the governor's order.
Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, responded briefly to a photo of two unmasked supervisors presenting a plaque to a masked citizen: "It appears from the photo that masks should be worn in this situation per VDH [Virginia Department of Health] guidelines, and they are not."
Kartchner was not impressed with the dividers on the dais: "Masks are still the recommendation when a person cannot maintain 6 feet of distance from others, regardless of plastic dividers."
The doctor said an investigation of the county’s alleged violation of the governor’s executive order will be conducted by the health district’s environmental health staff. Initial investigations are typically completed within a week.
The county had not asked for his input before resuming in-person meetings, Kartchner said. Asked whether he would recommend that the board find a larger venue, perhaps the Taylor Education Administration Complex or Orange County High School's auditorium, for future in-person meetings, he replied, "That would be a sound recommendation."
The supervisors began conducting their meetings from remote locations via livestreaming on the web after Gov. Northam declared a state of emergency in March.
After months of virtual meetings, County Administrator Ted Voorhees explained the return to the Gordon Building: “I think the board was eager to restore the camaraderie and deliberative nature of the meetings that just don’t seem to work as well on Zoom. We needed to wait until at least Phase 3 and restoration of the elevator service in the Gordon Building. It was being renovated for several months and created an accessibility issue.”
Voorhees acknowledged that the dais in the Gordon Building’s boardroom does not allow 6 feet between seats. He said, however, that it didn’t make “a lot of financial sense” to do anything besides install the plastic dividers, since the board will soon move to the county’s new public safety building, expected to be completed in a couple of months. He pointed out that all audience members were masked, and chairs were arranged so that those in the audience, several of whom addressed the board, were appropriately distanced from each other.
Further, Voorhees compared the boardroom to a restaurant, where diners take off their masks while eating. He said it seemed reasonable to allow persons addressing the board to remove their masks while at the podium and for supervisors not to wear masks while making brief presentations to recipients of plaques.
“The idea is to reduce exposure and limit interaction. I feel like that was the goal and we’ve achieved that,” Voorhees said. “We’ll continue to try to do that as best we can. Nothing’s foolproof.”
In a phone interview on Wednesday, District 1 Supervisor Mark Johnson said it was his "personal decision" not to wear a mask. The other supervisors did not respond to the Review's requests for phone interviews.
Kartchner noted that anyone concerned about possible violations of Gov. Northam’s executive order 63 (requiring face coverings, with some exceptions, in many indoor spaces) or executive order 67 (eased restrictions on business operations, beaches, campgrounds and public gatherings) may fill out the complaint form on the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District’s website at www.vdh.virginia.gov/rappahannock-rapidan.
