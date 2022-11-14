Orange County stays red while the 7th District stays blue: Spanberger wins VA-7

Spanberger managed to stave off the expected "red wave" last week, winning her third term as a U.S. House Representative with a larger margin than both of her previous elections combined.

With 52% of the vote, Spanberger will continue to serve the newly redrawn 7th District in Congress in spite of fierce competition from Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega.

"Tonight, as we celebrate, I ask that you reflect on how we can serve our communities," said Spanberger, at her election night event at the Old Silk Mill in Fredericksburg. "How we can bridge divides, how we can show through our actions a commitment to each other, the truth and the future that we want to create for our country, for our commonwealth, for our communities and most importantly, for our children."

Opting not to concede Tuesday night with only one precinct left, Yesli Vega didn’t give up hope until the last minute. While she said the loss was “heartbreaking,” she congratulated Spanberger and said she looked forward to working with her as a Prince William County Supervisor.

“We gave it our all but came up a little short last night,” she said in a statement following her concession. “God is still on the throne.”

Elsewhere in Orange County and the region, James Bradley and Ronald Brooks III handily picked up seats in Gordonsville’s Town Council race, with Brooks picking up over half of the votes himself, and the two combining for 90% of all votes cast.

The Town Council race in Orange was a fierce battle over three seats, with incumbent Donna Waugh-Robinson reelected in a landslide of 900 votes. Challengers Jeremiah Pent and Jason Cashell came out ahead in a very tight race for the remaining two seats, with Cashell winning over incumbent Elliot Fox by only 18 votes.

It’s in the following days that the real drama erupted, however, with Pent and Cashell facing accusations of misrepresenting their residency and some residents calling for law enforcement to investigate. For more information, see this week’s investigative report on the allegations.