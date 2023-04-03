Orange County Public Schools held its first districtwide “Day of Service” on Friday.

Students and staff from all nine schools and the Taylor Education Administration Complex pitched in, completing a wide array of volunteer projects aimed at making Orange County a better place.

Activities throughout the day included landscape beautification, planting trees, delivering flower arrangements and making cards for Orange County first responders. At Dogwood Village, Orange Elementary School fifth-graders performed songs from “Frozen” and second-graders read books to members of the senior center.

Jenny Potter, Orange Elementary reading specialist, said that she had prepared her students for the day by having conversations with them about the impact that they would be making.

“I’ve been talking to my students this month and I told them, there are some people in this nursing home who never have a visitor all day or even all week,” Potter said. “So their goal today was to make people smile, and if they made people smile, they succeeded.”

Orange Elementary Assistant Principal Lawyer Johnson joined students during their trip to Dogwood Village and said that he was proud of the hard work his pupils had done to prepare for their visit.

“Just being able to share that joy with others – that’s a lesson you can’t teach,” he said. “It really fills my cup today.”

At Lightfoot Elementary School, students could be seen passing along supplies such as dog treats and cat litter in an assembly line, filling up a truck with donations for the Orange County Animal Shelter.

Tanya Brooking, Lightfoot Elementary school counselor, had the honor of delivering the donations to the shelter, even spending a little quality time with one of the shelter animals: a senior pup named Cosmo.

Brooking shared that Lightfoot Elementary students collected more than 400 donations for the shelter over the course of a month, coinciding with a reading unit during which students read “Sled Dog School” by Terry Lynn Johnson. She said the project was a great way to reinforce the curriculum while teaching children about another important concept: citizenship.

“As a school counselor, one of the pillars we look at and teach is citizenship, knowing the needs in their community and then being a part of it,” Brooking said. “Even watching the kids load the truck, it was work but it was fun because they knew they were helping.”

Ellen Pitera, the community liaison for Orange County Public Schools, is working to connect the schools with local businesses, community organizations and individuals. Pitera helped to coordinate the day of service throughout the district and said that it was a win-win for everyone: the recipients of donations and gifts and the students themselves.

“We’re trying to create lifelong learners, and part of being a lifelong learner is being connected and giving back to your community,” she said. “That’s incredibly important in Orange County and our small-town feel as well. It’s also important post-pandemic to be getting kids back into the community for everyone’s benefit.”

Pitera also stressed that volunteering can act as a uniting force in the community, bringing neighbors of all ages together to accomplish a common goal.

“On a personal level, I think our community needs more and more of this, with generations coming together to better our community,” she said. “It’s just lucky that what I personally feel is important goes right along with my job. That’s really fun.”