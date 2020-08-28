Orange County investigated by health department after unmasked supervisors hold first meeting of pandemic era

Note: This story has been updated.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Orange County Board of Supervisors held its first in-person meeting of the COVID-19 era.

By Thursday, the county was under investigation for possibly violating Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order requiring protective masks in indoor settings.

By Friday, the investigation was complete and, according to Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, county administration had heard directly from the district's environmental health staff.

Specifically, Kartchner said the county had been advised to be mindful of appearances and consider the message supervisors send to the public when they don't wear masks at their meetings.

The board of supervisors met in its basement meeting room in the Gordon Building on Main Street in Orange. Supervisors and three county staff members were not wearing masks while seated on the dais, which is too small to accommodate physical distancing. Instead, they made do with plastic dividers separating them from each other.

When it came time to present plaques honoring law enforcement officers and private citizens for their service to the county, supervisors didn’t mask up nor did they observe physical distancing during the presentations.

All of the plaque recipients were masked, in keeping with the large sign posted on the entrance to the Gordon Building. The sign states: “To control the spread of Coronavirus, and in keeping with the Governor's Executive Order 63, Face Coverings are Appreciated and Expected in this Facility.”