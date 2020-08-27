Orange County Commonwealth's Attorney Diana O'Connell explains impact of pandemic on courts

When Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in Virginia on March 12, the Virginia Supreme Court followed up four days later with its own emergency order. Courts across the commonwealth were required to implement an array of restrictions due to the pandemic. The Supreme Court’s emergency order has been repeatedly extended and modified; the ninth order is in effect until Sept. 20.
In response to questions from the Review, Orange County Commonwealth’s Attorney Diana O’Connell recently discussed the various ways the pandemic, and subsequent court emergency orders, has affected court business, including delays of jury trials and virus protocols for people entering the courthouse.
What kind of impact has the pandemic had on the courts across Virginia and specifically in Orange County?
The main impact has been the series of 21-day Orders of Judicial Emergency from the Chief Justice of the Virginia Supreme Court which have been in effect since March 16, 2020. Our three courts (General District, Juvenile and Domestic Relations, and Circuit) have remained open, although with restrictions. First appearances by inmates have been handled by video bond hearings. Trials that involve a lot of witnesses have been [postponed]. Jury trials have been completely stopped until such time as each jurisdiction submits a detailed plan to address the Supreme Court’s list of requirements.
How many jury trials were postponed in Orange County Circuit Court due to the Virginia Supreme Court’s emergency orders?
Seventeen defendants’ scheduled jury trials have been postponed due to the Supreme Court orders. Two of those defendants have had their trials postponed twice, so 19 juries were postponed between March 16 and August 14.
Have you seen an increase in certain types of crimes since the pandemic kicked in?
We have noticed an increase in the number of child sexual abuse cases and child abuse cases since the pandemic has been keeping folks at home. There has been an uptick in the number of individuals seeking protective orders as well as incidents involving alcohol and substance abuse.
It may be that keeping close quarters without many opportunities to be out and around other people has been a stressor for family groups. It has been a time of anxiety about a dangerous virus while trying not to get sick and trying to figure out how the virus is spread.
In addition to the first-degree murder trial of Michael Alan Humphries II, which has been postponed twice due to the court emergency orders, what are the other major jury trials you’ve had to postpone in recent months?
All the jury trials (except for one which is a misdemeanor appeal) involve felonies. They range from malicious wounding, breaking and entering, and grand larceny to child sexual abuse, child abuse/neglect and arson.
According to the Sixth Amendment, “the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial.” How is “speedy” defined by federal and state law?
A defendant has the right to a speedy trial pursuant to both the Sixth Amendment of the United States Constitution, and Article I, Section 8, of the Constitution of Virginia. Those provisions do not spell out a specific period of time, and a violation claim of that right is dependent on the facts and circumstances of a particular case. The U.S. Supreme Court has never adopted a precise formula for determining when a speedy trial right has been violated. The Supreme Court uses a case-by-case balancing of four factors: 1) the length of the delay, 2) the reasons for the delay, 3) whether the defendant asserted his right to a speedy trial and 4) prejudice to the defendant.
The remedy for a violation of the right to a speedy trial is the permanent dismissal of all charges.
A defendant also has a statutory right to a speedy trial under Virginia law. Virginia Code Section 19.2-243 sets the specific time frames that trigger a speedy trial violation. The time periods vary according to the status of the defendant and the nature of the pre-trial proceedings.
If the defendant is in custody awaiting trial, the trial must be held within five months of the preliminary hearing, or if no preliminary hearing, within five months of the date of indictment or arrest, whichever occurs later.
If the defendant is free on bail, the trial must be held within nine months of preliminary hearing, or if there is no preliminary hearing, within nine months of indictment or arrest.
Certain events toll [or stop] the speedy trial clock, and they are related to circumstances that are caused by the defendant or things that are outside the control of the Commonwealth.
These include a defendant being evaluated for sanity at the time of the offense or competency to stand trial; witnesses being enticed away by the defendant, illness or accident, continuances requested by the defendant or not objected to by the defendant, the defendant’s escape from jail or failure to appear, a jury unable to agree upon a verdict or a natural disaster, civil disorder or an act of God.
Do the court emergency orders supersede the speedy trial requirement? What are the issues at play here?
Our circuit court orders continuing the jury trials state that the pandemic, [causing the declaration of] a state of emergency by Gov. Ralph Northam and a judicial emergency by the Virginia Supreme Court, is a natural disaster.
What were you allowed to do in court before restrictions were eased?
We have always had video appearances by inmates for appointment of counsel and bond hearings. Those happened every day in every court. Juvenile Court had proceedings that involved Child Protective Services and emergency removals of juveniles. Protective order hearings continued in both the Juvenile/Domestic and General District Court. Basically, anyone locked up or in danger of abuse, was able to get an immediate hearing before a judge.
Have the pandemic restrictions had an impact on the way defendants plead?
It is impossible to know how the pandemic has impacted a defendant’s decision-making about pleas, but we have had defendants waive a jury trial and accept a plea agreement to resolve their case after their jury was continued. This happens occasionally in normal circumstances, but it is hard to think that the existence of the pandemic didn’t weigh in on that decision.
When citizens enter the courthouse, what is the current virus protocol?
When you enter the courthouse, you are asked a series of questions similar to the questions you are asked when you go to the doctor now—have you traveled outside the commonwealth, have you had any [virus] symptoms, have you been taking care of someone with COVID-19, etc., and your temperature is taken.
Masks are required upon entry, and there are hand sanitizers in numerous locations. There are social distancing stickers placed on the floor, and seating is cordoned off to prevent individuals from sitting less than six feet from each other.
We have been taking and recording the temperature of everyone who enters our office suite since the very beginning of the pandemic. We register our own temperature every day and have been careful to sanitize our work areas. The county housekeeping staff comes in every couple of hours and wipes down door handles, as they do after every case in the courtrooms.
