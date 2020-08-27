Orange County Commonwealth's Attorney Diana O'Connell explains impact of pandemic on courts

Seventeen defendants’ scheduled jury trials have been postponed due to the Supreme Court orders. Two of those defendants have had their trials postponed twice, so 19 juries were postponed between March 16 and August 14.

Have you seen an increase in certain types of crimes since the pandemic kicked in?

We have noticed an increase in the number of child sexual abuse cases and child abuse cases since the pandemic has been keeping folks at home. There has been an uptick in the number of individuals seeking protective orders as well as incidents involving alcohol and substance abuse.

It may be that keeping close quarters without many opportunities to be out and around other people has been a stressor for family groups. It has been a time of anxiety about a dangerous virus while trying not to get sick and trying to figure out how the virus is spread.

In addition to the first-degree murder trial of Michael Alan Humphries II, which has been postponed twice due to the court emergency orders, what are the other major jury trials you’ve had to postpone in recent months?

All the jury trials (except for one which is a misdemeanor appeal) involve felonies. They range from malicious wounding, breaking and entering, and grand larceny to child sexual abuse, child abuse/neglect and arson.

According to the Sixth Amendment, “the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial.” How is “speedy” defined by federal and state law?

A defendant has the right to a speedy trial pursuant to both the Sixth Amendment of the United States Constitution, and Article I, Section 8, of the Constitution of Virginia. Those provisions do not spell out a specific period of time, and a violation claim of that right is dependent on the facts and circumstances of a particular case. The U.S. Supreme Court has never adopted a precise formula for determining when a speedy trial right has been violated. The Supreme Court uses a case-by-case balancing of four factors: 1) the length of the delay, 2) the reasons for the delay, 3) whether the defendant asserted his right to a speedy trial and 4) prejudice to the defendant.