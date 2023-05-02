The Orange County Board of Supervisors approved the county’s fiscal year 2024 budget and tax rates during a meeting on April 25.

The budget includes approximately $143.5 million in total spending, an increase of $12.8 million or 9.8% from the previous year. Of that, approximately $71.8 million is designated for the general fund, including categories such as government and judicial administration, public works, public safety and community development.

Another $79.2 million will help to fund Orange County Public Schools, with $65.2 million going toward the operational fund and the remainder marked for additional funds such as head start and adult education.

Changes to tax rates for the upcoming year include a 60-cent increase in the property tax rate for automobiles and trucks, from $3.25 to $3.85 per $100 of assessed value. A new classification, “Computer Equipment and Peripherals Used in a Data Center,” was added to the existing slate of county taxes at a rate of $1.25 per $100 of assessed value.

An increase to the cigarette tax rate, from 12 cents per pack to 40 cents, was approved earlier this month.

During discussion, District 5 Supervisor and Vice-Chair Lee Frame requested an amendment to the budget to restore funding to The Arts Center In Orange in the county’s contributions to external entities. In January, supervisors voted 4-1 to return $4,500 in grant money to the state in response to controversy over a fashion, wig and nail design class led by a drag performer which was scheduled to be held at the local nonprofit organization.

The class was subsequently canceled, but the county’s annual contribution to the organization was nevertheless absent in the proposed budget. On April 18, a majority of speakers at the public hearing for the proposed budget expressed support for continuing funding to the arts center.

However, Frame did not receive a second for his motion to amend the budget during Tuesday’s meeting, and the budget was later passed unanimously as presented.

Detailed information regarding the FY24 budget can be found online at www.orangecountyva.gov/140/County-Budget. The Orange County Board of Supervisors holds public meetings the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at the Orange County Public Safety Building, located at 11282 Government Center Drive in Orange.