Orange Boys Basketball remain undefeated after game against Spotsylvania

Winning their third consecutive game, the Hornets took down host Spotsylvania this past week 60-47 to remain undefeated on the young season.

Holding a significant rebound advantage over the Knights at 42-27, Orange (3-0) also benefitted by pulling 60% of its boards on the offensive end, while being dominant at forcing its hosts into 29 turnovers on the evening.

A tight first quarter with three ties in the score also saw three lead changes. Senior Chase Rollins tallied five of the initial eight points for the Hornets, allowing them to take the lead on a Brody Foran free throw at 11-10 with 2:13 left in the opening quarter. A traditional three-point play from JaePharoah Carpenter with a floater from the lane, followed by a successful foul shot and a pair of one-and-one free throws from Keondre Hudgens completed a six-to-zero run for the Hornets and a 16-10 first period lead.

Controlling the tempo and pace in the second quarter, Orange displayed precision with its play as a 15-0 streak propelled the visitors into its largest lead of the contest at 33-12. Jiderius Brown splashed his second trey of the evening, putting his squad ahead by 14 points (26-12) at the 2:30 mark. Braylon Stanley tacked on the last four points before the break with a three-pointer from left of the key and a free throw with eight seconds on the clock, giving the Hornets a commanding 34-18 advantage at halftime.

By the end of the contest, Orange would have two players in double-digits, receiving 18 points from senior Chase Rollins and 16 points from Braylon Stanley. Meanwhile, Foran would pull away 10 rebounds, with 9 rebounds from Rollins and eight from Stanley.

Turning up the pressure heading into the third quarter, Spotsylvania (2-1) flipped the switch by more than doubling the scoring output (17-8) on the Hornets to close within seven points by the period's end. Despite Rollins scoring the first two buckets of the quarter for Orange, the Knights went on runs of 10-4 and 7-2 to bring the tally to 42-35 with 51 second remaining on the third period clock.

But it was Orange who managed to regroup for the final stanza. Despite the Knights closing to within five points, the Hornets went on a seven-point streak to stretch its lead back to double digits at 49-37 with just over five minutes (5:09) remaining in the game.

Refusing to yield, Spotsylvania rallied once more behind Amir Savage, wjp knocked down two treys and a foul shot to close the gap to 51-46 with 2:20 on the scoreboard. Savage finished the game with a team high 15 points for the Knights.

However, fueled by Stanley scoring seven of the final nine Hornet points, Orange parlayed a closing 9-2 run that vanished the Knights and finished off the game.

The Orange boys will continue their road trip this Friday, Dec. 16 against Palmyra, their third game of a busy week.