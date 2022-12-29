Orange Boys Basketball defeats Spotsylvania for 2nd time this season

Placing five players in double figures, led by Braylon Stanley and Brody Foran’s 12 points each, Orange (5-1) downed the Spotsylvania Knights for the second time this season, 59-47 this past week.

Nine lead changes and one tie in the opening period eventually resulted in the Hornets holding a one-point margin (16-15) at the close of the first stanza.

Opening the game with consecutive three-pointers for a 6-4 lead at the 5:50 mark, Stanley hit another with 2:21 left, giving Orange a 13-11 edge. Stanley nailed his fourth trey with :44 seconds remaining to push his squad into its slim lead.

A half-court steal, layup and subsequent foul shot from Jefferson Paz, gave Spotsylvania its last lead of the evening at 20-19 with 5:43 left in the second period. Chase Rollins moved the Hornets back into front for the remainder of the night with a forceful up and under move, giving his squad a 21-20 lead, following up with another formidable put back and a 23-20 advantage.

Shamir Hill and Darius Holmes combined for the final seven Hornet points of the half before a brief rally from the Knights brought them within five points at 30-25 for the halftime break.

Hill had 10 points and four rebounds on the evening for Orange.

Winning the rebound battle, the Hornets pulled down 35 boards with 13 coming on the offensive end while yielding 25 to Spotsylvania. Stellar on the defensive front, Orange forced the Knights into 22 turnovers on the night.

Closing to within a bucket at 32-30 early in the third period on Harold Black’s three-pointer to begin the second-half and Paz’s layup at the 6:27 mark, the Knights began to make a charge, only to have it thwarted by Orange making a 7-0 run to surge in front 39-30 with 3:36 remaining in the period.

Five consecutive points from Rollins, including 3 of 4 foul shots, gave the Hornets a boost after a speedy start from Spotsylvania following the break. Rollins finished the game with 11 points and 10 rebounds for Orange.

A trifecta from Foran with 1:33 left gave the Hornets a double-digit 44-34 advantage at the end of the period and heading into the fourth.

Consistently aggressive, Orange collected a pair of three-pointers and a running jumper from Holmes to cement its lead at 54-38 with just over four minutes (4:04) remaining on the scoreboard clock. Holmes became another double-digit scorer for his squad with 10 points to go along with five assists.

Orange will travel to Strasburg High School for the second game of the Ram Hardwood Classic tournament on Friday, December 30 in a 6 p.m. scheduled tip.