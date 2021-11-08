Transplants: The network effect

Playgrounds weren’t a huge part of my childhood. Mostly my recollection of playgrounds pertains to school. Which is to say that recess features prominently in memory; not playgrounds, per se. Sometimes, over the summer and on weekends, I went to the playgrounds by Orange Elementary, but mostly I spent time in our yard.
We had a lot of yard (or, more accurately, our backyard abutted several others that we treated as one), but also Orange didn’t really have much playground. I remember only the elementary school and the playground by the 7-eleven (now Hazel Sedwick Playground). I went to the former only occasionally and was old enough by the time the latter opened that I didn’t really use it.
New York, on the other hand, has playgrounds in spades. The trade-off is that New York doesn’t have much space for yards. Yards are a place to be apart. Cities offer some separation from neighbors, but that’s mostly derived from the anonymity of being one in a crowd; a phenomenon of the sidewalk, the park, the busy street. In the grocery store, the lobby, the laundromat, you’re acutely in the company of others.
A yard acts like a moat; a place where a person can stand and see the world without being forced to interact with its inhabitants. That’s a beautiful thing and I miss it dearly, but a playground’s appeal lies in redirecting the very inconveniences that can be so frustrating. Yards come with peace and quiet. Playgrounds come with a chaos of other children.
Benjamin started walking in the spring. Over several weeks, we took the stroller out to the neighborhood playgrounds. Of the five that we visited, the first was shadeless, the second too busy, the third too dirty, the fourth too far to walk. The fifth––with swings, shade-trees, jungle gyms, space to run, and a sprinkler for hot days––was just right.
I sound a little like Goldilocks––too big, too small, too hot, too cold, too this, too that––but eventually, we started going to that last playground every day. It’s a 15-minute walk from the apartment, but it doesn’t get too busy and the kids are mostly Benjamin’s age.
One boy follows us around with his plastic T-rex, saying “Hey, [inaudible something something] dinosaur!” Two sisters try to show Benjamin how to swing on the monkey bars. One boy gives us leaves and twigs he finds on the ground. One girl follows us everywhere (even when we’re leaving). Another girl, when her mom asks where she wants to go each morning, says that she wants to go to the Benjamin playground. The parents all know Benjamin’s name. Even the grandmas try to pinch Benjamin’s cheeks. I pull him away and smile and say that “he’s a little shy” but I take their point: we are regulars.
Sometimes circumstances take us to other playgrounds, but each time we venture from the routine, I’m struck by how unsatisfying it is not to know anyone there.
I have trouble remembering the names of parents (or even remembering to ask their names in the first place), but I’ve gotten pretty good with the kids. No matter the playground, we usually leave with a new friend, but absent someone we know already, it’s easy just to settle into our own little bubble. At that point, the playground becomes little more than a yard. Benjamin can play and run, but it’s just real estate. It might, for all intents and purposes, be a particularly spacious highway median, or an empty parking lot.
You can always invite people to your yard, but too much choice tends to narrow our range of experience more than we’d like to admit. Yards are peaceful and secure, but they can only be what they are. Put a swing-set or a slide in the shade, a basketball hoop over the garage or a netted goal against the hill in back, but it’s just decoration; the kids we see playing there will be the kids we already know.
The charm of a playground lies in being with whoever happens to be present. The playground is about watching Benjamin watch other kids climb things that aren’t meant to be climbed, being asked 14 times by a kid you don’t know why your shoes are blue, listening to one 2-year-old explain to another what a scooter is.
I’d give up a lot of things for a yard, but not the playground.
Peter is a native of Orange County. He studied music in college and subsequently moved to New York City where he lives with his wife and son.