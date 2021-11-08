Transplants: The network effect

I have trouble remembering the names of parents (or even remembering to ask their names in the first place), but I’ve gotten pretty good with the kids. No matter the playground, we usually leave with a new friend, but absent someone we know already, it’s easy just to settle into our own little bubble. At that point, the playground becomes little more than a yard. Benjamin can play and run, but it’s just real estate. It might, for all intents and purposes, be a particularly spacious highway median, or an empty parking lot.

You can always invite people to your yard, but too much choice tends to narrow our range of experience more than we’d like to admit. Yards are peaceful and secure, but they can only be what they are. Put a swing-set or a slide in the shade, a basketball hoop over the garage or a netted goal against the hill in back, but it’s just decoration; the kids we see playing there will be the kids we already know.

The charm of a playground lies in being with whoever happens to be present. The playground is about watching Benjamin watch other kids climb things that aren’t meant to be climbed, being asked 14 times by a kid you don’t know why your shoes are blue, listening to one 2-year-old explain to another what a scooter is.

I’d give up a lot of things for a yard, but not the playground.

Peter is a native of Orange County. He studied music in college and subsequently moved to New York City where he lives with his wife and son.