Transplants: Paradise

Paradise

Americans see thousands of advertisements every day. My grandfather recited corny product taglines while smoking his pipe on the porch. People remember more about Super Bowl commercials than about the game itself. Television commercials are the first to come to mind, but social media is another thing entirely. Talk about baking near your phone and ads pop up for gluten-free flour. I started looking at engagement rings for Taylor and immediately saw banner ads for wedding stuff on my Facebook page.

Advertisements are everywhere, but for our first few years in New York, it seemed like the subway could be a refuge from the onslaught. There was no wi-fi, and cell reception was a fantasy. Now, the underground stations are as connected as everywhere else––but looking back, the refuge was never more than partial.

Because the subway gets you the old fashioned way. The cars themselves are plastered with paper advertisements. Public service announcements, grocery delivery, insurance carriers, broadway shows, divorce lawyers, Olive Garden lunch specials, and everything in between.

A train car constitutes a completely captive audience. At rush hour, the average commuter can’t even move from one poster to another. They stare at the same one until their stop comes up––read it over and over, close their eyes and hope it’s gone when they open them again.

Some ads are so unavoidable they take on a sort of cult status. The paper fliers for KEANO (spiritual consultant, powerful master in love) are as much a part of the average train car as the “Stand Clear” sign and the pastel subway map. A savvy advertiser could make a real impact. Which brings me to the most effective ad campaign I’ve ever been subjected to.

New York is beautiful in mild seasons––not so much in summer and winter. I think summers are the worst, but consensus disagrees. Northeastern cold, outdoor commutes, and radiator heat combine for a particularly brutal winter.

Which makes January the perfect time for the St. Petersburg/Clearwater Area Convention and Visitors Bureau to plaster the subway cars with pictures of the beach.

Imagine: Early morning. Sweater, scarf, gloves, coat, hat, boots. Seven degrees and six blocks to the subway. The wind is ruthless, but you make it. The station feels warm, but in reality, it’s as cold as the sidewalk, only without the wind. It also reeks of urine. The train arrives. Doors open. A wall of body heat. You push inside and press against someone else, just as bundled. Heat pours from vents and you can’t remove your coat. You sweat. You look up and a woman smiles back.

She’s wearing sunglasses, a flowy linen shirt, a bikini. She sips something pink and probably alcoholic. White sand behind her. Teal water behind that. Blue cloudless sky, across which is written:

We salt margaritas, not sidewalks. Or: Hail a cab-ana. Or: Wake up in a city that never sleets.

This is real. Every year, they appear all across the city; the sides of buses, the insides of train cars, the highway billboards.

And it’s hard to describe what I feel, staring at such an advertisement. First comes something like what you feel seeing a traffic sign in another language. Comprehension and confusion in equal measure. As the confusion recedes, I begin to feel as though I’m being taunted––which I am–– and anger takes its place. The anger passes and, in that moment, I would give anything to be in St. Petersburg-Clearwater, on that beach, holding that drink.

But this is where the St. Petersburg/Clearwater Area Convention and Visitors Bureau overplays its hand. My neighbor lifts his arm; I smell his armpit. Someone coughs or farts. Maybe the train stalls and I start crawling out of my skin.

This is when I realize I wouldn’t give anything to be in Florida. I would give anything to be out of the stupid train. Which isn’t the same thing. Florida has its own problems––I’ve been there in July. Everywhere has problems, and I’ll take New York’s for now. Just get me out of this godforsaken subway.

And the spell breaks.

I’ve never been to St. Petersburg-Clearwater. I have no immediate plans. I wouldn’t mind if I never went. Still, I know when I’ve lost, and I respect a game well-played. Because, for a moment, they had me. If someone stepped onto the Manhattan-bound R-train and told me they could get me to St. Petersburg-Clearwater, I would’ve given them my whole wallet. That’s real power.

Peter is a native of Orange County. He studied music in college and subsequently moved to New York City where he lives with his wife and son.