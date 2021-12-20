Transplants: Make yourself at home

Ivy is native to Europe, but an invasive species on this continent. Because of its ubiquity, I took for granted that it belonged here, that it’d always been around. But that very ubiquity is its weapon of choice. It runs wild, covers entire swaths of forest floor, swarms over trees until they starve. Like fire ants. I used to see dead trees and crumbling garden walls covered with the stuff. I assumed the ivy was a tag-along effect of the decay––the tree died and ivy took over; someone stopped maintaining the garden and ivy jumped the wall. That certainly happens all the time, but ivy also kills trees and chews away mortar. Cause, effect; effect, cause. Ivy and decrepitude have a symbiotic relationship.

And it didn’t get here by accident; it didn’t hitch-hike in a crate or ride over on the bottom of someone’s shoe. It’s beautiful in the right measure and, in its natural habitat with plenty of checks on its vigor, it remains mostly measured. With that in their minds, English colonists brought it to North America sometime in the 18 century, to train it to their houses and walls. They brought it because it reminded them of England; it reminded them of home. They brought it and it ran wild.