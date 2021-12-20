Transplants: Make yourself at home

People can make a home almost anywhere. New York is proof. People are packed into this place almost anywhere they’ll fit. Packed so tight, it feels a little eerie to stumble across a small part that’s truly empty.
Most are empty only temporarily. Industrial neighborhoods are deserted at night, then bustle in the morning. Buildings that fall into disrepair are demolished and rebuilt. Only one place comes to mind that is truly empty; utterly quiet.
There’s an abandoned house in our neighborhood completely covered in ivy. And not like you might imagine some English country manor, with vines climbing up the walls just so, sort of the landscaping equivalent of a movie star’s five o’clock shadow. It’s completely covered, foundation-to-eaves, windows and doors, gutters and chimney. The vines must’ve grown undisturbed for years. I can’t imagine how anyone would’ve made it inside without tearing through the vegetation. It’s truly empty.
Regardless of where one finds such a house, it will be a strange sight; only more so for being located smack in the middle of a very large city. Empty and abandoned in the middle of a busy neighborhood. It seems like a heavy-handed metaphor for the indomitability of nature, and maybe it would be if deer and badgers had overrun the structure, or if an elm tree had thrust its trunk up through the floorboards, smashed out the window panes with its limbs. Ivy is different.
Ivy is native to Europe, but an invasive species on this continent. Because of its ubiquity, I took for granted that it belonged here, that it’d always been around. But that very ubiquity is its weapon of choice. It runs wild, covers entire swaths of forest floor, swarms over trees until they starve. Like fire ants. I used to see dead trees and crumbling garden walls covered with the stuff. I assumed the ivy was a tag-along effect of the decay––the tree died and ivy took over; someone stopped maintaining the garden and ivy jumped the wall. That certainly happens all the time, but ivy also kills trees and chews away mortar. Cause, effect; effect, cause. Ivy and decrepitude have a symbiotic relationship.
And it didn’t get here by accident; it didn’t hitch-hike in a crate or ride over on the bottom of someone’s shoe. It’s beautiful in the right measure and, in its natural habitat with plenty of checks on its vigor, it remains mostly measured. With that in their minds, English colonists brought it to North America sometime in the 18 century, to train it to their houses and walls. They brought it because it reminded them of England; it reminded them of home. They brought it and it ran wild.
A few weeks ago, I walked past the house on my way back from the bookstore. Sun winked off the fluttering, waxy leaves, and the house stuck in my mind as I continued on. How’d that ivy get there? If I trace it far enough back, I’ll hit some English colonist, bringing a little something across the ocean from his home. So it was homesickness––patient and opportunistic––pulling that house down over the course of however many years and decades. Or maybe that was wrong. What made those Englishmen pack seeds? Did they want their new home to feel more like the old one? Or did they want their new home to feel less like what it was?
People can make a home almost anywhere. I’ve been sitting here thinking about why the verb to make is the problem with that sentence, but the problem is the word home. We tend to confuse home with house. A physical thing, built from whatever we could wrench from our surroundings. Rather than doing our best to live wherever we land, we try to make the best of whatever we find around. Which is different. Rather than bending to fit the circumstances, we’re inclined to bend circumstances to fit our patterns and routines. Maybe that’s an asset, but we lack foresight.
People can make a home almost anywhere, but maybe they shouldn’t. Some settlers brought ivy across the pond and it ran amok. Someone clung a little too hard to something they’d given up, tried to comfort themselves in the face of change, and that clinging sprawled out across three centuries to flutter and wink from the chimney of an old house in Forest Hills. Standing across the street, it makes me wonder what I brought with me when I came. What I’ll leave behind whenever I pick up and go. What it will cover up. What it will start pulling apart. What it might starve of sunlight.
Peter is a native of Orange County. He studied music in college and subsequently moved to New York City where he lives with his wife and son.