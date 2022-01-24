Transplants: All for show

Ask 10 New Yorkers for the best bagel or pizza in the city, and you’ll get 10 answers. Ask the internet, however, and you’ll get a hundred lists, all basically the same.

The pizza lists are pretty good, all things considered. A Google search will unearth a hundred online magazines, all purporting (with much fanfare) to reveal to the reader the best pizzas in the five boroughs. Virtually all will include, in some order, Di Fara, Lucali, Spumoni Gardens, Grimaldi, Patsy’s, Roberta’s, Joes, and John’s. Maybe they include one or two wild cards, but that’s basically the list. I’ve learned to accept this. Though I’d appreciate some free-thinking, the pizzas in question are delicious. So all is well.

The glut of lists claiming special insight into New York’s finest bagels suffer the same lack of imagination, but if you languish in line at Grimaldi’s, the pizza itself will redeem the experience. I can’t say the same for the bagels.

For years, I wandered unfamiliar neighborhoods, evaluating every bagel I could find. Among those were most of the city’s Consensus Best. None held a candle to H&L Bagels in Bay Ridge (not to be confused with H&H on the Upper West Side, a Consensus Best Bagel). The Consensus Best are good, but not markedly so. Pick an outerborough neighborhood at random, and its finest bagel is probably just as good, if not better.

This would be a sad state of affairs if the stakes weren’t so low. Who cares? Basically no one. They’re all good bagels, if only just. Anyone inclined, not only to consult the internet, but to listen to it, probably wouldn’t know any better. No harm done. With one possible exception.

Murray’s.

For a long time, Murray’s Bagels observed a strict No Toasting policy. Tourists probably dismissed the rule as just one more idiosyncrasy in a city full of them. New York is such a cantankerous place that being yelled at on the subway, sideswiped by a cabbie, or elbowed on the sidewalk is no less a part of the New York Experience than the Statue of Liberty or Sak’s Fifth Avenue.

My dad, for example, was dressed down at the late Ben’s Best Deli for ordering mustard on a brisket sandwich. He still tells this story. Likewise, walking into a bagel shop and being refused a toasted bagel probably feels like a rite of passage in the right context. But there is a crucial difference. Dad acquiesced to the gravy, and was blessed with an unbelievably good sandwich. By which I mean that idiosyncrasies are little peculiarities so ingrained we’ve lost their underlying logic. And there usually is an underlying logic, whether or not it still applies.

The underlying logic: Old school bagelries resist toasting because a bagel in their counter should be fresh, and thus, capable of melting butter already. To ask for a toast is to accuse the proprietor of stocking stale bagels, q.e.d.

In fairness, a hot bagel is a wonder of the world. Also in fairness, most bagels aren’t hot. It’s not a big deal. It doesn’t mean they’re old. Cooling only takes a few minutes. Pop it in the toaster and voila! We’re all on the same team here.

But, over the years, I received exactly zero warm bagels from Murray’s. Instead I was generally handed a room-temp bagel with a slab of ice-cold butter. It’s a weird experience, and all the more obnoxious for the ease with which it could be otherwise.

H&L was as traditional as it got. They accepted only cash and skipped customers who took more than two seconds to order. But they’d toast a bagel. The only caveat being that, if the bagel was already hot, they’d say so. At which point a customer could choose to have it toasted anyway, or to take it untoasted. It’s that easy. Again: we’re all on the same team here.

A few years ago, Murray’s ditched the No Toasting policy. That’s to their credit, but it confirms the silliness of their obstinacy, of obstinacy in general, of the old ways turned gimmick turned identity. Tradition hardens quickly into stubbornness, stubbornness becomes absurdity, and absurdity looks a lot like an ice-cold bagel adorned with a half-inch slab of frigid butter.

So now––after all that––they’ll toast your bagel. After all that, your butter will melt. After all that, they’re just another good bagel on a list of bagels claiming to be exceptional. Which is fine.

Peter is a native of Orange County. He studied music in college and subsequently moved to New York City where he lives with his wife and son.